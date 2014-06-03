LONDON, June 3 German Bund futures fell on
Tuesday after surprisingly low euro zone inflation data but the
move was expected to be short-lived as the data cemented the
case for European Central Bank policy easing later this week.
Some traders said the weak inflation data was already priced
into the market and prompted investors to book profits after a
recent rally.
"That number was if anything bond friendly. We expect the
Bund to regain its momentum and start rallying again ahead of
Thursday's ECB meeting," one trader said.
Bund futures fell to a day's low of 146.40, down 32
ticks on the day.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie; Editing
by John Geddie)