* US economy shows worst performance in 5 years in Q1
* Iraq tensions keep oil prices around $114 a barrel
* German 10yr yields hit lowest levels since May 2013
* Spain, Italy yields also dip, show safe haven appeal
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON, June 25 German government bond yields
fell towards their lowest levels in over a year on Wednesday
after weak economic data soothed concerns of a near-term rates
rise in the United States and violence in Iraq sent investors on
a hunt for safe haven assets.
The U.S. economy contracted at a much steeper pace than
expected in the first quarter, data on Wednesday showed, marking
the economy's worst performance in five years.
"It was a shocker ... and gives tail winds to the more
dovish guys (in the U.S. Federal Reserve)," said David Schnautz,
interest rates strategist at Commerzbank.
"It is a reminder that the Fed doesn't want to mess it up by
tightening the screws too soon."
Meanwhile, fears that a further rise in oil prices on the
back of fighting in Iraq could pose a risk to the global growth
outlook, kept oil prices close to $114 per barrel.
"Geopolitical risk has re-entered investors' mind. The
events overnight had begun to trouble investors with respect to
global growth," Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said.
German 10-year Bund yields fell 6 basis points
to 1.26 percent, the lowest level since May 2013. Bund futures
rose as much as 79 ticks to hit a day's high of 146.90,
having risen by almost two points in the past two weeks.
Concerns related to conflicts in Iraq and Ukraine, as well
as the European Central Bank's ultra-easy monetary policy in
response to stubbornly low inflation have led to an unexpected
fall in Bund yields this year.
Bund yields started 2014 at roughly 2 percent and polls of
bond investors predicted at the time they would rise further by
the end of the year as the global economy recovered and the
Federal Reserve moved to end its unprecedented stimulus
programme that had boosted financial assets worldwide.
"We have been surprised, as have many other investors, by
long-term core government bond yields continuously scoring new
lows," Pioneer Investments CIO Giordano Lombardo said.
"It seems to us that today there is a strong consensus in
the market that short- and long-term interest rates are going to
stay low for a long time, as a result of permanent low growth."
Lombardo said, however, that he believed economic conditions
were slowly normalising and could lead to higher yields in time.
ITALY SALES
Yields on the euro zone's lowest-rated bonds edged a touch
higher, but Spanish and Italian debt once again proved its
appeal even in times of stress.
Greece and Portugal's 10-year bond yields edged up 1 basis
point to 5.85 percent and 3.48 percent
, respectively.
Spain and Italy's equivalents, however, dropped 2 bp and 3
bp, respectively, to 2.65 percent and 2.74 percent
, respectively.
This bodes well for Italy which is due to sell up to 8
billion euros of bonds on Friday after offloading 3.5 billion
euros of inflation-linked debt and zero-coupon bonds on
Wednesday.
Italy has completed more than 60 percent of its 2014 funding
programme, while Spain has completed more than 70 percent of its
plan as the bloc's most indebted governments try to exploit
record low borrowing costs to build financing buffers.
Debt managers in Spain, Italy and Portugal said on Tuesday
they planned to push ahead with measures to raise the average
life of their debt and manage redemptions in a bid to quell
concerns about a large refinancing hump.
