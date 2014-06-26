By John Geddie
| LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 German Bund yields dipped closer
to all-time lows on Thursday with demand for safe haven assets
expected to remain buoyed by ongoing geopolitical tensions in
Iraq and Ukraine.
Government forces and insurgents continued to wrestle for
control of Iraq's major oil refineries, keeping the price of oil
buoyed which poses a threat to global growth. [ID: nL4N0P70Y0]
Meanwhile, a ceasefire between Russian-speaking rebels and
government forces appears to be crumbling, giving a further
reason for investors remain conservative, and hold risk-free
assets.
"We are close to extremely tight levels in Bunds again...
and even some of those that have been holding out are coming in
and increasing allocations," said Allessandro Tentori, global
head of rates strategy at Citi.
German 10-year yields dipped 1 basis point on Thursday to
hit 1.26 percent, nearing the all-time lows of 1.13 percent seen
in the summer of 2012.
Others pointed out that with a large number of coupon
payments and redemptions next month, German bonds are likely to
be one of the main beneficiaries as cash is reinvested.
"At moments like this you don't think markets will go down,"
said one government bond trader.
A second downwards revision of Q1 U.S. economic growth on
Wednesday has also fuelled the rally in German Bunds, although
Citi's Tentori said an expected strong rebound in Q2 would
likely see a rise in Treasury yields that would reverberate
across continents.
For now, though, attention is firmly fixed once again on the
health of the euro zone economy, with a preliminary reading of
German inflation scheduled for Friday.
Despite the ECB's best efforts on the monetary policy side,
persistent weak inflation and the slow pace of growth across the
bloc has rekindled speculation that the ECB could launch a
programme of large-scale asset purchases - or quantitative
easing.
The ECB cut its key interest rates last month and promised
more liquidity to banks via long-term loans called targeted
long-term refinancing operations or TLTROs, but many think this
may still not be enough.
It is this expectation that has pushed borrowing costs in
some of the zone's most vulnerable countries near record lows
again. Italian 10-year yields also fell 1 bp to hit 2.73
percent, just 3 bps off the record lows of 2.70 percent hit
earlier this month.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)