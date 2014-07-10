* Portugal's worries about BES group have regional
reverberations
* Greek three-year debt sale sees lacklustre demand
* Irish, Spanish sales go smoothly as markets differentiate
LONDON, July 10 Concern about the health of a
parent company of Portugal's largest bank hurt bonds from the
euro zone's periphery on Thursday, curbing demand at Greece's
second debt sale following its 2012 default.
It was the first significant episode of contagion for
peripheral markets in 2014. Debt yields in those markets reached
record lows in the first half of the year, helped by ultra-easy
European Central Bank policies that let countries sell debt
easily regardless of their ratings or economic situation.
Espirito Santo Financial Group, the largest shareholder in
Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo, said on Thursday it
had decided to suspend its shares and bonds, citing "material
difficulties" at its parent company, ESI.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday the Espirito Santo group
is considering debt-for-equity swaps and may ask for more time
to repay debts, as it grapples with the financial problems.
The government in Lisbon has repeatedly said that BES is
isolated from the holding company's problems and there is no
risk to public finances. However, the turmoil has led to a sharp
sell-off in Portuguese government bonds and had repercussions
for other markets as well.
Greece's sale of three-year bonds drew mediocre demand
compared with recent offerings from euro zone peripheral
issuers. Athens raised 1.5 billion euros, well below the 2.5
billion to 3 billion euros it was widely expected to achieve.
Total bids were only 3 billion euros. That looked lacklustre
to many market players who are used to seeing order books
several times that size at a peripheral euro zone debt sale.
Guido Barthels, chief investment officer at Luxembourg-based
Ethenea, was initially interested in the sale but was put off by
what was happening in Portugal.
"It is not a good day to come to the market for Greece,"
Barthels said. "Given what's happening in Portugal, it does not
make a whole lot of sense to touch that."
Yields on Portuguese 10-year bonds rose by as
much 21 basis points to 4.01 percent, dragging their peripheral
peers with them. Greek yields were 17 bps higher
at 6.28 percent. Spanish and Italian
yields rose 6 bps to 2.82 and 2.94 percent, respectively.
The bond was sold at a yield of 3.50 percent, the lower end
of a 3.50-3.625 percent price guidance. That is higher than
those offered by all 10-year euro zone bonds apart from
Portugal's.
Investors in Italian debt, for example, would have to buy a
15-year bond to get a higher yield than Greece's three-year
paper. German 30-year paper offered 2.16 percent.
DIFFERENTIATION
Market action suggested that investors were still
differentiating between peripheral markets, though.
Aid-receiving Greece and Portugal, which emerged from its
bailout less than two months ago, were seen as the most
vulnerable. Irish 10-year yields were flat at 2.32
percent; the country saw record low borrowing costs at an
auction of 500 million euros in 10-year bonds.
Spain also held a smooth sale of 1 billion euros of 10-year
inflation-linked bond at an average yield of 1.46 percent.
"We've seen a very strong sale in Ireland," said Michael
Michaelides, rates analyst at RBS. "The broader correlation
still stands in the periphery but now you see increasingly
that when there is a particular story in one country, that
market moves a lot more than the others."
That differentiation will last as long as the euro zone
stays clear of any systemic risks, such as those in 2012, when
Greece was on the brink of crashing out of the currency union
following its default.
Greece's bond sale is a hallmark of its recovery. The
country is slowly emerging from a six-year recession and is
running a budget surplus before interest rate payments.
But the new bond comes with a caveat. One of the most
attractive features of Greek debt before this sale was that the
country had no debt to pay back for the next five years, hence
no near-term financing risk.
In comparison, half of the combined debts of Italy and Spain
expire in the next five years.
In the next three years, Greece will have to decide which
path to take after the end of its second bailout deal with the
International Monetary Fund and the European Union. It will also
have to hold elections in 2016, or earlier if the fragile ruling
coalition loses even more strength.
Anti-bailout leftist party Syriza did well in the May
European Parliament elections and is expected to retain its
support from a population deeply hurt by austerity. Bondholders
prefer the predictability of a pro-bailout government.
"Of course, the markets are looking at the redemption
profile and at some point this could become an issue," said
Rainer Guntermann, rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"But for now, yield levels in these smaller peripheral
countries like Greece look attractive and you don't have many
alternatives."
