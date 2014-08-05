DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
LONDON Aug 5 Greek 10-year bond yields hit a two-month high on Tuesday, as Brussels considered lighter-touch supervision of the bailed-out country that strategists say is still vulnerable to external shocks and unable to meet its commitments to reform.
Ten-year yields hit 6.403 percent, some 24 basis points higher on the day, a level last seen on June 5. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Marius Zaharia)
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.