* Russia plans to ban some food imports from U.S., Europe
* Risks to European economy give ECB new headache
* ECB not expected to change policy, but Draghi speech eyed
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 7 German Bund yields hit a record
low on Thursday as investors fretted over the impact of Russian
counter-sanctions on Europe's already fragile economic recovery,
giving the European Central Bank another problem to consider.
Russia's state news agency said on Wednesday that Moscow
will ban all imports of food from the United States and all
fruit and vegetables from Europe. Russia is by far the biggest
buyer of European fruit and vegetables.
The announcement came as fighting intensified on the ground
in eastern Ukraine between Kiev's government forces and
pro-Russian separatists and after NATO said Russia had massed
around 20,000 combat-ready troops on Ukraine's border.
The risks to the euro zone's economy are shining a new light
on the European Central Bank's meeting, previously considered to
be of little importance for financial markets with the bank
having signalled it would remain on hold for a while.
ECB President Mario Draghi has said he wanted to see the
impact of June's rate cuts and September's offerings of cheap
long-term loans to banks before making other moves.
But lower-than-expected inflation readings and data showing
on Wednesday Italy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the
second quarter might prompt him to show more urgency in his
post-meeting news conference, some analysts say.
Ten-year Bund yields fell 2 basis points to as
low as 1.086 percent - a new record low. Bund futures
rose 30 ticks to 149.12. Two-year yields hit their
lowest in over a year dipping into negative territory to trade
minus 0.001 percent.
"We've opened with a risk off tone, mainly a reaction to
what's going on with Ukraine and Russia. People are focusing on
the economic impact of the retaliatory sanctions," said Lyn
Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.
"The ECB are not going to change policy at this meeting
because of that, for sure. But it will be interesting to see how
he (Draghi) deals with it."
Lower-rated euro zone bonds suffered, with Spanish
and Italian 10-year yields up 2
basis points at 2.60 percent and 2.82 percent, respectively.
Spain is aiming to sell between 2 billion and 3 billion
euros in six and 10-year bonds later in the day.
Analysts say the small size will ensure a smooth sale, with
some investors likely to use the auction as an opportunity to
replace Italian bonds with Spanish ones, following the
disappointing gross domestic data on Wednesday.
Spain has performed above expectations so far this year and
is expected to grow about 1.5 percent in 2014.
"With the gap widening between Spain and Italy in terms of
real economy performance, this supply could see further
switching out of Italy into Spain," Peter Chatwell, rate
strategist at Credit Agricole, said in a note.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)