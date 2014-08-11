LONDON Aug 11 German Bund futures fell on Monday after Moscow said on Friday it had finished military exercises in southern Russia, curbing flows into assets perceived as safe havens.

The exercises were criticised by the United States as provocative as relations between Russia and the West hit a post-Cold War low over the conflict in Ukraine between Kiev government forces and pro-Moscow separatists.

Bund futures were 24 ticks lower at 149.24, with 10-year German yields rising 2 basis points to 1.07 percent, having hit a record low of 1.024 percent last week. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)