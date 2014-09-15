* Investors welcome S&P ratings lift
* PM Samaras says Greece will not need third bailout
* Fed meeting, Scotland vote pose volatility risks
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 15 Greek bond yields edged lower on
Monday after a credit rating upgrade from Standard and Poor's,
which said the country remained on track to emerge from a
six-year recession.
The upgrade to B from B- late on Friday brought S&P into
line with the other main agencies, and is a boost for Greece's
fragile coalition government which is hoping to escape the
constraints of its EU/IMF bailout programme.
Greece is expected to hold negotiations with its lenders on
further debt relief later this year, and Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras told a weekend newspaper he is confident the country
will not need a third bailout.
Greek 10-year bond yields dipped 3 basis
points to 5.70 percent at Monday's open, while all other euro
zone equivalents were flat or a touch higher.
"The upgrade was by-and-large expected, but it explains the
slight outperformance this morning," said Rainer Guntermann, a
rates strategist at Commerzbank.
Fitch raised Greece's rating to B in March and Moody's
upgraded it to 'Caa1' in August. In keeping with the broad trend
of ratings upgrades for peripheral Europe, analysts are now
predicting Moody's will lift Slovenia's rating when it reviews
the country on Friday, pulling it up into investment grade.
Before then, markets are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's
meeting on Wednesday for hints of when it may raise interest
rates in response to the country's economic rebound.
Any rate hike - which would be the first in more than eight
years - would ripple across global markets, sending borrowing
costs for euro zone countries higher despite the ultra-loose
monetary policy employed by the European Central Bank.
More immediate market volatility in the euro zone could also
stem from a closely-fought referendum on Scottish independence
being held on Thursday.
One weekend poll showed the No vote 8 points in front, while
another showed the same lead for the Yes camp and two others a
51-49 percent and 53-47 percent split respectively in favour of
sticking with the union.
Analysts say a 'Yes' vote could hurt bond markets in
countries like Spain and Belgium which also have separatist
movements, resulting also in an investor flight towards safe
haven assets such as German Bunds.
(editing by John Stonestreet)