By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 15 Greek bond yields edged lower on
Monday after a credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor's,
which said the country remained on track to emerge from a
six-year recession.
The upgrade to B from B- late on Friday is a boost for
Greece's fragile coalition government, which is hoping to escape
the constraints of its EU/IMF bailout programme.
Greece is expected to hold negotiations with its lenders on
further debt relief later this year, and Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras told a weekend newspaper he is confident the country
will not need a third bailout.
Greek 10-year bond yields dipped 3 basis
points to 5.70 percent at Monday's open, before paring some of
those gains during the morning session.
"The upgrade was by-and-large expected, but it explains the
slight outperformance this morning," said Rainer Guntermann, a
rates strategist at Commerzbank.
Fitch raised Greece's rating to B in March and Moody's
upgraded it to Caa1 in August. In keeping with the broad trend
of ratings upgrades for peripheral Europe, analysts are now
predicting Moody's will lift Slovenia's rating when it reviews
the country on Friday, pulling it up into investment grade.
Before then, markets are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's
meeting on Wednesday for hints of when it may raise interest
rates in response to the country's economic rebound.
Any rate hike - which would be the first in more than eight
years - would ripple across global markets, sending borrowing
costs for euro zone countries higher despite the ultra-loose
monetary policy employed by the European Central Bank.
More immediate market volatility in the euro zone could stem
from a closely fought referendum on Scottish independence from
the United Kingdom being held on Thursday.
Analysts say a 'Yes' vote to break away could hurt bond
markets in countries like Spain and Belgium which also have
separatist movements, resulting also in an investor flight
towards safe haven assets such as German Bunds.
One weekend poll showed the No vote 8 points in front, while
another showed the same lead for the Yes camp and two others a
51-49 percent and 53-47 percent split respectively in favour of
sticking with the union.
Spanish bonds clawed back some ground on Monday, after
suffering their worst spell in more than a year last week.
10-year yields were 1 bps lower at 2.35 percent.
IRISH SUPPLY
Elsewhere, Irish bond yields saw some early weakness as
analysts predicted the country would have to borrow more from
markets in the coming year to replace bailout loans it plans to
pay back to the IMF ahead of schedule.
Euro zone finance ministers on Friday backed Ireland's plan
to start paying back some 18 billion euros of loans by the end
of the year.
While the country's healthy cash balance will cushion some
of this early repayment, some analysts predict the country is
likely to increase its bond issuance by four to five billion
euros in both 2014 and 2015.
Any supply increase is likely to be negative for secondary
market prices as countries tend to pay a premium to sell new
debt. In Ireland's case, some say demand may also be limited.
"There is potentially less capacity for the absorption of
this paper than there was before the crisis," said Gianluca
Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise
Brokers, citing the erosion in Ireland's credit rating and debt
levels which remain among the highest in the bloc.
Ireland has issued 7 billion of a targeted 8 billion euros
under this year's funding programme, and aims to raise 8-10
billion euros in 2015.
Irish 10-year yields hit a high of 1.90
percent in early trading, some 3 bps higher on the day, before
reversing losses.
