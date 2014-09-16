LONDON, Sept 16 German 10-year yields fell back
below 1 percent on Tuesday ahead of a German survey expected to
show investor confidence in the region's biggest economist
remained downbeat, underlining the impact of ECB's ultra-easy
policy stance.
Adding pressure on the European Central Bank, the OECD on
Monday revised its global growth forecasts for major developed
economies downward and urged more aggressive ECB stimulus to
ward off deflation in the currency bloc.
Price moves were, however, expected to be modest on investor
caution before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on
Wednesday and Scotland's independence referendum on Thursday,
which may have ripple effects on similar separatists movements
elsewhere in Europe, particularly Spain.
Against that backdrop, the market impact of the German ZEW
indicator due at 0900 GMT was likely to be fleeting.
"The ZEW has been quite a disappointment in the past
releases. The consensus is seeing a further downgrading of the
current conditions and expectations component," said Christian
Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.
"It's a sentiment indicator by financial analysts so it's
usually quite fickle. I doubt that it will have a major market
impact as there are other major events looming in the
near-term."
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were 2.4 basis points down at 0.996
percent. They had risen back above 1 percent over the past week
as speculation that the Fed could raise interest rates sooner
and faster than previously expected rattled financial markets
across the globe.
Yields on other top-rated euro zone bonds were 2-3 bps lower
in modest volumes as investors kept a wary eye on the start of
the Fed's Open Market Committee policy meeting later on Tuesday.
Investors will be scanning the outcome on Wednesday for
clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than
eight years. They have said they do not expect to raise rates
until 2015, but recently strong U.S. economic data has led Fed
officials to acknowledge they may need to act sooner than they
thought just a few months ago.
Peripheral euro zone bonds underperformed their
lower-yielding peers, with Spanish 10-year yields
3 bps higher at 2.38 percent with investors remaining skittish
ahead of the Scottish vote that some fear could embolden
separatists in wealthy Catalonia.
"I expect Spanish bonds will remain under pressure until
after the Scottish referendum. The FOMC is also adding to the
uncertainty in the market," a trader said.
