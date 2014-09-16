* German ZEW investor morale hits lowest since Dec. 2012
* OECD urges more aggressive action from the ECB
* Investors watching Fed, Scotland vote
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 16 Ten-year Bund yields briefly
fell back below 1 percent on Tuesday as data showed German
investor morale hit its lowest in nearly two years in September,
suggesting tensions between Russia and the West had hit Europe's
largest economy.
The ZEW survey showed economic sentiment dropping for a
ninth straight month.
Adding to a grim growth outlook, the OECD on Monday cut its
forecasts for major developed economies including the euro zone,
and urged more aggressive European Central Bank stimulus to ward
off deflation in the currency bloc.
Yields moved higher in the afternoon, however, with
investors turning cautious before the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy decision on Wednesday and Scotland's independence
referendum on Thursday. The latter may have ripple effects on
separatist movements elsewhere in Europe, particularly in Spain.
"We rallied in the morning but with the Fed meeting coming
up the market is getting ... cold feet," said David Schnautz,
rate strategist at Commerzbank. "The risks are tilted towards a
hawkish surprise."
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, fell as low as 0.984 percent before
bouncing back to trade flat on the day at 1.02 percent.
SCOTS, FED EYED
Investors will be scanning Wednesday's Fed meeting outcome
for clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than
eight years. The market does not expect the Fed to raise rates
until 2015, but recent strong U.S. economic data has led central
bank officials to acknowledge they may need to act sooner than
they thought just a few months ago.
The U.S. monetary outlook contrasts with the ECB's
ultra-loose policy stance in the face of shrinking inflation and
a stuttering economic recovery.
The ECB surprised markets by cutting interest rates a week
ago and unveiled plans to buy asset-backed securities and
covered bonds, but stopped short of a full-fledged money
printing scheme that would include buying sovereign bonds.
Some in the market doubt the latest measures are enough to
fend off deflation and stimulate growth threatened by
tit-for-tat sanctions between the West and Russia over violence
in Ukraine. They expect the central bank eventually to embark on
money printing, known as quantitative easing.
"The mood surrounding the euro zone recovery is far less
optimistic than it was during the first half of this year so the
market is maybe expecting more from the ECB," said Cyril Regnat,
a fixed income strategist at Natixis.
Yields on peripheral euro zone bonds were flat to slightly
higher, with Spanish 10-year yields 0.5 bps up at
2.354 percent.
The yields have bounced off record lows just above 2
percent, hit after the ECB rate cut, as some investors worry the
Scottish vote will embolden separatists in wealthy Catalonia.
"Spreads have been widening for a few days now. Initially it
was driven by a bit of supply, but also the Scottish vote and
what that means for Catalonia," said Myles Bradshaw, Pimco's
European strategist and portfolio manager.
"What you are seeing is investors just taking some profits
and that has caused Spanish spreads to widen, and a repricing of
the periphery more broadly."
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Nigel
Stephenson and John Stonestreet)