LONDON, Sept 19 Italian BTP futures, a proxy for
euro zone peripheral bonds, rose sharply at the open on Friday
after Scotland's "No" vote in its independence referendum
diminished the prospects of a stronger push for a breakaway in
the Spanish region of Catalonia.
Results showed Scottish support for staying part of the
United Kingdom had exceeded 50 percent of the turnout, meaning
the secession camp could not win the vote.
BTP futures were 43 ticks higher at 129.86. Spanish
yields are expected to fall sharply as trading picks up within
the hour.
German Bund futures were 16 ticks lower at 147.72
as some of the flows into top-rated assets triggered by the
uncertainty surrounding the vote were unwound.
"You would think chances for a Catalonian breakaway have
diminished significantly," one trader said.
Commerzbank strategists recommended using any relief rally
in Spanish bonds as an opportunity to reduce exposure "as the
political risks in Spain likely won't go away before November."
Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea,
expected Spanish bonds to be "the biggest beneficiary" of the
Scottish vote within the euro zone.
"But there will still be focus on what's going on in
Catalonia," he said.
"It sets some kind of precedent that you can solve this type
of problems with a referendum... I don't think this issue is
going to go away just because Scotland voted 'No'."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)