LONDON, Sept 19 Italian BTP futures, a proxy for euro zone peripheral bonds, rose sharply at the open on Friday after Scotland's "No" vote in its independence referendum diminished the prospects of a stronger push for a breakaway in the Spanish region of Catalonia.

Results showed Scottish support for staying part of the United Kingdom had exceeded 50 percent of the turnout, meaning the secession camp could not win the vote.

BTP futures were 43 ticks higher at 129.86. Spanish yields are expected to fall sharply as trading picks up within the hour.

German Bund futures were 16 ticks lower at 147.72 as some of the flows into top-rated assets triggered by the uncertainty surrounding the vote were unwound.

"You would think chances for a Catalonian breakaway have diminished significantly," one trader said.

Commerzbank strategists recommended using any relief rally in Spanish bonds as an opportunity to reduce exposure "as the political risks in Spain likely won't go away before November."

Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea, expected Spanish bonds to be "the biggest beneficiary" of the Scottish vote within the euro zone.

"But there will still be focus on what's going on in Catalonia," he said.

"It sets some kind of precedent that you can solve this type of problems with a referendum... I don't think this issue is going to go away just because Scotland voted 'No'." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)