By Marius Zaharia LONDON, Sept 19 Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell on Friday as markets viewed Scotland's "No" vote in its independence referendum as having reduced prospects of a stronger push for a breakaway in Catalonia. Scotland rejected independence in a historic vote that had threatened to rip the United Kingdom apart and bolster secessionist movements elsewhere. The most closely watched region within the euro zone was wealthy Catalonia, which is planning a referendum of its own in November, although one that is not recognised by the Spanish government. Spanish 10-year yields were 9 basis points lower at 2.19 percent, leading a fall in yields across the euro zone periphery. Their record low stands just above 2 percent. "You would think chances for a Catalonian breakaway have diminished significantly," one trader said. German Bund futures were 16 ticks lower at 147.72 as some of the flows into top-rated assets triggered by the uncertainty surrounding the Scottish vote were unwound. Ten-year German yields were 1.4 bps up at 1.058 percent. Commerzbank strategists recommended using any relief rally in Spanish bonds as an opportunity to reduce exposure "as the political risks in Spain likely won't go away before November." Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea, expected Spanish bonds to be "the biggest beneficiary" of the Scottish vote within the euro zone. "But there will still be focus on what's going on in Catalonia," he said. "It sets some kind of precedent that you can solve this type of problem with a referendum... I don't think this issue is going to go away just because Scotland voted 'No'." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet)