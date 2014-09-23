* Greek PM Samaras says Athens won't need third bailout
* Drab business surveys keep pressure on ECB for more
stimulus
* German yields fall back below 1 percent

By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 23 Greek bond yields hit one-month
highs on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's visit
to its biggest creditor Germany, at which he is expected argue
that the country does not need a third EU/IMF bailout.
Samaras said before his meeting with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel that Greece was beating its fiscal targets and
will not need more money from the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, confident that his country's debt
will soon be deemed viable.
His visit comes at a time when Greek public sector workers
launched their first nationwide strike after the summer to
protest against EU/IMF-prescribed job cuts.
Samaras is expected to soon start negotiating on some kind
of debt relief from public creditors in a move which would make
its remaining debt easier to service, but investors fear that
his willingness to come out of bailouts may hamper his chances.
Borrowing more from the market would increase the losses
private investors would have to take in any future debt
restructurings, which some see as a risk, particularly if the
policy supervision which comes with the bailout is withdrawn.
"There are some worries that Samaras goes to visit Angela
Merkel today looking for approval that Greece can refinance
itself through markets," said Daniel Lenz, a fixed-income
strategist at DZ Bank.
"The fact that Greece could try to rely on market financing
could postpone a lasting solution (on its debt pile) that still
needs to be found," Lenz said, adding that the larger the share
of market funding the higher the risk for private investors.
Greek 10-year yields rose 15 basis points to
6.06 percent, their highest in over a month.
Greece has already tapped markets this year, making one of
the fastest comebacks to private borrowing of any defaulted
sovereign with sales of three- and five-year bonds.
They had mixed results, though and the expectation of many
of those buying the paper was that the next debt restructuring
would target solely the EU loans.
"Investors want to see a reduction in debt, otherwise Greece
going alone is not a viable solution," said Alessandro
Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING.
At 175 percent of economic output, most debt is being owned
by the EU and the IMF.
DRAB DATA
Greek bonds underperformed their euro zone peers, whose
yields fell after lacklustre business surveys kept the pressure
on the European Central Bank to deliver more stimulus.
The surveys showed euro zone business activity expanding at
a slightly weaker pace than expected in September as firms cut
prices for the 30th month in a row.
Speaking to the economic and monetary affairs committee of
the European Parliament on Monday, ECB President Mario Draghi
said the central bank was ready to use additional unconventional
tools, closely monitoring risks to inflation.
Earlier this month, Draghi announced a plan to buy
asset-backed securities and covered bonds, but markets are
increasingly speculating that he will be forced to start buying
government bonds, a programme known as quantitative easing (QE).
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, fell 3 basis points to 0.99 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans and
Louise Heavens)