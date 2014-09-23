* Greek PM Samaras says Athens won't need third bailout
* Investors worry about higher private borrowing
* Drab business surveys keep pressure on ECB for more
stimulus
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 23 Greek bond yields hit one-month
highs on Tuesday as Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said the
country could make an early exit from its bailout and cover its
own funding needs next year.
The comments, made after a meeting with its biggest creditor
Germany, sparked concerns among some market participants that
Greece's willingness to come out of its 240 billion EU/IMF
bailout may hamper the chances of future debt relief and create
more risks for private investors.
Borrowing more from the market would increase the losses
private investors would have to take in any future debt
restructurings, which some see as a risk, particularly if the
policy supervision that comes with the bailout is withdrawn.
Samaras said Greece expects talks on further debt relief to
begin after the next review by EU/IMF lenders and European bank
stress tests next month, and that the country would receive an
extension of loan maturities and lower interest rates. He had
previously ruled out a third bailout.
His meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel comes as
Greek public sector workers launched their first nationwide
strike after the summer to protest against EU/IMF-prescribed job
cuts.
"The fact that Greece could try to rely on market financing
could postpone a lasting solution (on its debt pile) that still
needs to be found," said Daniel Lenz, a fixed-income strategist
at DZ Bank adding that the larger the share of market funding
the higher the risk for private investors.
Greek 10-year yields rose 17 basis points to
6.09 percent, their highest in over a month.
Greece has already tapped markets this year, making one of
the fastest comebacks to private borrowing of any defaulted
sovereign, with sales of three- and five-year debt and a switch.
It will also issue a new seven-year bond by the end of the
year, a government official told Reuters earlier this month.
Many of the investors that bought those bonds did so on the
assumption that Greece's next debt restructuring would target
solely the EU loans. Most of Greece's debt - which is the
highest in the euro zone at 175 percent of output - is owned by
the EU and the IMF.
Some see limits to how much private investors will be
willing to support Greece.
"It is almost impossible (for Greece) to raise money
long-term from private investors, nobody will take the risk to
buy 10- or 20-year debt at these low yield levels," said
Frederik Ducrozet, senior euro zone economist at Credit
Agricole.
"There is a very long road ahead for Greece and it would be
much better to have a safety net against any shock in the
future."
DRAB DATA
Greek bonds underperformed their euro zone peers, whose
yields were broadly flat after poor business surveys kept the
pressure on the European Central Bank to deliver more stimulus.
The surveys showed euro zone business activity expanding at
a slightly weaker pace than expected in September as firms cut
prices for the 30th month in a row.
Speaking to the economic and monetary affairs committee of
the European Parliament on Monday, ECB President Mario Draghi
said the central bank was ready to use additional unconventional
tools, closely monitoring risks to inflation.
Earlier this month, Draghi announced a plan to buy
asset-backed securities and covered bonds, but markets are
increasingly speculating that he will be forced to start buying
government bonds, a programme known as quantitative easing (QE).
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis points to 1.01 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Louise Heavens and
John Stonestreet)