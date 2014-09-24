* Weak Ifo reading would raise prospects of ECB easing
LONDON, Sept 24 German bond yields opened a
fraction higher on Wednesday as investors tentatively awaited
the latest indication of business sentiment in the euro zone's
largest economy.
Markets expect a modest fall in Germany's Ifo reading for
September, due at 0800 GMT, which is being closely watched after
data showed a decline in the country's manufacturing sector on
Tuesday, adding to an erosion of inflation expectations.
This slump in economic indicators, allied with a weak take
up for the ECB's new set of emergency loans last week, has
raised the prospect that the European Central Bank (ECB) will
have to resort to other measures to kickstart the recovery.
Some strategists say without any improvement in the growth
outlook, the ECB will soon have to start buying government bonds
in a broad-based asset purchase programme known as quantitative
easing (QE).
"The main knockout for sovereign QE would be a pick-up in
nominal growth," said RBS analysts, referring to Ifo.
RBS's base case scenario is that QE will be needed in March
2015 and will push German 10-year yields as low as 0.65 percent.
German 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to 1.02 percent.
ECB chief Mario Draghi reiterated on Wednesday that euro
zone monetary policy would remain accommodative for a long
period and that the goal was to push ultra-low inflation back up
closer to the two percent level.
The ECB's preferred market measure of inflation outlook -
the five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate - has fallen
below levels seen in the most acute phases of the euro crisis in
recent days.
Lower-rated sovereign bonds lagged their peers in core
European markets as investors lost some of their appetite for
riskier assets after U.S. and Arab allies' air strikes on
militant groups in Syria for the first time on Tuesday.
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
10-year yields all opened 2 bps higher at 2.42 and
2.22 percent and 3.22 percent, respectively.
Greek equivalents were flat at 6.08 percent, pausing after a
steep sell-off on Tuesday sparked by concerns that the country's
plans for an early bailout exit could hamper future debt relief
and create more risks for private investors.
