* Fall in business sentiment raises easing expectations
* Draghi reiterates policy to remain accommodative
* Without growth, RBS sees need for QE in March 2015
* Spanish yields dip after report shows weak domestic demand
* Greek bonds extend losses as bailout exit eyed
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 24 German bond yields edged lower
on Wednesday after disappointing business sentiment data in the
euro zone's largest economy further underlined the prospect of
additional easing measures from the European Central Bank.
Germany's headline Ifo number fell for the fifth straight
month in September and expectations for future activity dropped
to its lowest since December 2012. That stoked more worries
about the growth outlook after a survey on Tuesday showed the
country's manufacturing sector slowing.
This slump in economic indicators, allied with a weak take
up for the ECB's new set of emergency loans last week, has
raised the prospect that the euro zone central bank will have to
resort to other measures to maintain the recovery.
"It provides a further signal of broad-based weakness in
economic activity and raises pressure on policymakers to address
this," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a strategist at Rabobank.
The Bank of Spain on Wednesday said domestic demand and new
job creation showed signs of slowing in the third quarter,
hindering the turnaround in the bloc's fragile periphery.
Without any improvement in the growth outlook, RBS analysts
say the ECB will have to start buying government bonds via a
broad-based asset purchase programme known as quantitative
easing (QE) by March 2015.
They say QE will push German 10-year yields as low as 0.65
percent. German 10-year yields were 2 basis point lower at 0.99
percent on Wednesday.
Other strategists say ECB chief Mario Draghi's commitment to
expand the central bank's balance sheet back to levels seen in
2012 will prove near impossible without a QE programme.
The ECB is expected to outline a scheme to start buying
private assets in the form of covered bonds and asset-backed
securities next month but many are sceptical about its ability
to buy large amounts of these securities in illiquid markets.
INFLATION FRUSTRATION
Ultra-low inflation is another problem for the ECB and
Draghi said on Wednesday that the bank will keep monetary policy
loose for as long as it takes to push consumer prices back up to
its desired 2 percent level.
Year-on-year consumer inflation in the 18 country bloc was
just 0.4 percent in August, but Draghi reiterated on Wednesday
he saw no danger of outright deflation.
The ECB's preferred market measure of inflation outlook -
the five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate - has fallen
below levels seen in the most acute phases of the euro crisis in
recent days.
In the periphery, 10-year bond yields dipped 4
bps to 2.18 percent as the Bank of Spain's monthly report
filtered through the market, while Italian bonds were 2 bps
lower at 2.38 percent.
Greek bonds were the worst performers suffering a second day
of acute selling pressure sparked by concerns that the country's
plans for an early bailout exit could hamper future debt relief
and create more risks for private investors. Ten-year yields
were at their highest levels in over a month, 11 bps up on the
day at 6.19 percent.
On the supply front, the Netherlands is auctioning a new
five-year bond, although the sale appeared to have little impact
on secondary prices.
