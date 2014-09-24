* Fall in business sentiment raises easing expectations
* Draghi reiterates policy to remain accommodative
* Without growth, RBS sees need for QE in March 2015
* Greek bonds extend losses as bailout exit eyed
By John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 24 Yields on most euro zone bonds
fell on Wednesday after disappointing business sentiment data in
the euro zone's largest economy further underlined the prospect
of additional easing measures from the European Central Bank.
Germany's headline Ifo number fell for the fifth straight
month in September and expectations for future activity dropped
to their lowest since December 2012. That stoked more worries
about the growth outlook after a survey on Tuesday showed the
country's manufacturing sector slowing.
This slump in economic indicators, allied with a weak
take-up for the ECB's new set of emergency loans last week, has
raised the prospect that the euro zone central bank will have to
resort to further measures to maintain the recovery.
"It provides a further signal of broad-based weakness in
economic activity and raises pressure on policymakers to address
this," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a strategist at Rabobank.
Adding to the glum outlook, the Bank of Spain said domestic
demand and new job creation showed signs of slowing in the third
quarter, hindering the turnaround in the bloc's fragile
periphery.
Without any improvement in the growth outlook, RBS analysts
say the ECB will have to start buying government bonds via a
broad-based asset purchase programme known as quantitative
easing (QE) by March 2015.
Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, the main beneficiaries
of ECB largesse, fell the most on the day. Spanish 10-year
yields were 6 basis points down at 2.15 percent
with Italian equivalents 4 bps lower at 2.37 percent
.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing rates, were 1 basis point lower at 1.005 percent.
RBS strategsits say QE will push the Bund yields as low as
0.65 percent while DZ said they could go as low as 0.50 percent.
"In view of the continued speculation about an ECB QE
programme, we expect bond yields to remain low at the long end.
On a three-month view we are forecasting that the yield on
10-year Bunds will fall to 0.70 percent," DZ rates strategist
Christian Reicheter said.
Other strategists say ECB chief Mario Draghi's commitment to
expand the central bank's balance sheet back to levels seen in
2012 will prove near impossible without a QE programme.
The ECB is expected to outline a scheme to start buying
private assets in the form of covered bonds and asset-backed
securities next month but many are sceptical about its ability
to buy large amounts of these securities in illiquid markets.
INFLATION FRUSTRATION
Ultra-low inflation is another problem for the ECB and
Draghi said on Wednesday that the bank will keep monetary policy
loose for as long as it takes to push consumer prices back up to
its desired 2 percent level.
Year-on-year consumer inflation in the 18-country bloc was
just 0.4 percent in August, but Draghi reiterated on Wednesday
he saw no danger of outright deflation.
The ECB's preferred market measure of inflation outlook -
the five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate - has fallen
below levels seen in the most acute phases of the euro crisis in
recent days.
In the periphery, Greek bonds were the worst performers
suffering a second day of acute selling pressure prompted by
concerns that the country's plans for an early bailout exit
could hamper future debt relief and create more risks for
private investors. Ten-year yields were at their highest levels
in over a month, 19 bps up on the day at 6.27 percent.
