* ECB could ease policy further, Fed seen hiking next year

* U.S. economy outpaces euro zone's, outlooks diverge

* Prospect of first Fed hikes in years makes markets nervous

* 10-yr Bund/Treasury spread vs FX graphic

* link.reuters.com/qeh92w (Updates prices, adds U.S. durable goods orders data)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 25 The yield premium U.S. Treasuries offer over German Bunds stood near 15-year highs on Thursday as markets weighed prospects of U.S. interest rate hikes against the chance of more monetary stimulus in the euro zone.

Though weak U.S. durable goods orders data helped Treasuries regain a little ground over German bonds, strength in the housing market and the weakest demand since December for a five-year T-note auction on Wednesday underscored expectations the Federal Reserve is gearing up for rate hikes.

Comments by U.S. officials this week also highlighted that debate was still raging within the central bank.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Fed should be "exceptionally patient" in removing its monetary stimulus, while Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester said the Fed should drop language saying it would hold rates near zero for a "considerable time."

In Europe, lending to euro zone households and companies contracted for the 28th month in a row in August and the Ifo German business climate index fell for the fifth straight month in September. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he was ready to stimulate the economy further if needed.

Many market participants believe the ECB will eventually start printing money via government bond purchases - known as quantitative easing (QE). It has already cut its benchmark interest rate to close to zero and said it will buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds.

Ten-year German Bund yields were 3 basis points down at 0.97 percent, while U.S. Treasury yields were 4 bps down at 2.52 percent, retreating further after the durable goods data.

The U.S.-German spread was 155 bps, within touching distance of recent 15-year highs of 158 bps. link.reuters.com/sah92w

"The expectation of more stimulus by the ECB should continue to underpin euro zone bonds as the winding down of QE in the U.S. is ongoing and expected to be completed in October," said Michiel de Bruin, head of global rates at F&C Investments.

"This is likely to be the trigger for a rise in yields in the run-up to a hike in interest rates, possibly in the first quarter of 2015. By contrast, the timeline for rate rises is much more extended in the euro zone."

PARTY TIME

The yield gap is a key driver of the euro/dollar exchange rate. The euro fell to its lowest in 22 months against the dollar, while the dollar index against a basket of currencies hit new four-year highs.

The financial world is watching with concern the timing of the first U.S. rate hike after years of unprecedented monetary stimulus: a multi-year cross-asset rally could reverse in some regions once U.S. money becomes more expensive. link.reuters.com/qeh92w

But that point has yet to be reached.

"Like one investor said, it feels like waiting for the earthquake sitting on top of a seismic rift zone," Societe Generale strategists said in a note.

"Unless you want to shut down house altogether, you are better off having a good time and partying." (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Graphics by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson/Ruth Pitchford)