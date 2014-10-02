* Below-forecast U.S. data, emerging markets push yields lower

By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 2 Renewed concerns over global economic growth pushed euro zone bond yields near record lows on Thursday, before a European Central Bank meeting after which the ECB is expected to flesh out its plans to pump more money into the economy.

The central bank of the euro zone is expected to offer details of a programme announced in June to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds to help support lending to small- and medium-sized firms.

ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to keep the door open to a larger scale sovereign bond buying programme, although the market does not expect strong hints that employing such a tool - known as quantitative easing, or QE - is imminent.

Bond yields fell sharply on Wednesday, but traders said it was unlikely that the move was the result of investor positioning for an increasingly dovish ECB.

Instead, they pointed to economic data, which showed U.S. manufacturing growth unexpectedly slowing in September, adding to worsening figures from the euro zone and Asia. Appetite for riskier assets was also suffering due to an Ebola health scare in the United States and public unrest in Hong Kong.

"Weak data on both sides of the Atlantic ... in tandem with emerging market jitters is serving to weigh on risk sentiment," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

"I suspect the ECB is not standing in the way of the bullish momentum in bonds rather than adding to it at this juncture."

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were slightly lower at 0.90 percent, within touching distance of their record lows of 0.867 percent.

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were flat to slightly lower at 2.08 percent and 2.29 percent, respectively. Both were less than 5 bps away from their record lows. Spain sold 3.5 billion euros of 2020 and 2024 bonds at record low borrowing costs.

"DEEP BREATH"

The key details that the market is looking for from the ECB relate to the minimum ratings the central bank is willing to accept on the securities it plans to purchase and the size of the programme, although the latter is unlikely to be revealed.

The Financial Times reported Draghi will push his colleagues to agree to purchases of junk-rated Greek and Cypriot bank loans. That helped push Greek yields sharply lower on Wednesday, but investors think the impact beyond those markets is limited.

"You've got to take a deep breath and look at the actual amount of available Greek and Cypriot ABS the ECB could buy," said Scott Thiel, who oversees assets worth around $100 billion as head of European and global bonds for BlackRock.

"In terms of the overall European ABS market, this is relatively insignificant."

Thiel said it was a mistake to load up on the euro zone's riskier government bonds on the view that the ECB will eventually buy them.

"In terms of further accommodation, I would imagine the weakness in the euro and the continued compression in peripheral spreads would suggest there is no urgency for the ECB to announce additional measures," he said.

But central banks can always surprise.

The ECB's unconventional practice of charging banks 20 basis points for overnight deposits has helped push the overnight bank-to-bank Eonia lending rate to a record low of minus 0.032 percent.

"One thing we have all learnt over recent years is that you just don't doubt the ingenuity of central banks," said Nick Gartside, chief investment officer for fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"They have a lot of tools at their disposal and if we just think back over a year or so some of the things that central banks have done were never really written in the manual of central banking." (Editing by Jon Boyle)