LONDON Oct 6 Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday after data showing German industrial orders had their biggest drop since 2009 in August reignited expectations of further monetary easing.

The European Central Bank gave no hints last week that it was in any hurry to take more easing measures, instead giving extra details about plans it announced in September to buy asset backed securities and covered bonds.

But a worsening economic outlook for the euro zone means parts of the market think it is only a matter of time before the ECB starts buying government bonds to pump money into the economy, a measure known as quantitative easing (QE).

German orders fell 5.7 percent on the month, undershooting expectations of a 2.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll.

"The factory orders report in Germany was quite a big disappointment. It confirms the general downtrend in activity in the manufacturing sector and explains the fall in yields," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"There was a slight disappointment after the ECB meeting last week ... but such weak data will only push the ECB further on the road to new measures and that eventually may include QE."

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to 0.91 percent - just 4 bps away from their record lows. They had touched 0.95 percent after the ECB meeting.

All other euro zone bond yields fell 2-3 basis points, with Spanish 10-year yields at 2.09 percent and their Italian equivalent at 2.30 percent.

For other market participants QE is a more distant prospect. They note the measure is opposed by Germany and say it will take a serious deflation scare to get everybody on board.

One trader pointed to a Wall Street Journal report saying the European Union is set to reject France's push for a higher budget deficit in 2015 as a sign of big differences between policymakers.

"There's a lot of conflict underneath the surface and it make you think that QE is questionable," the trader said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet)