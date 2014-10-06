* German factory orders post biggest drop since 2009 in
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 6 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Monday after data showing German industrial orders dropped at
their fastest rate since 2009 in August revived expectations of
further monetary easing.
The European Central Bank gave no hints last week that it
was in any hurry to take more easing measures, instead giving
extra details about plans it announced in September to buy asset
backed securities and covered bonds.
But a worsening economic outlook for the euro zone means
parts of the market think it is only a matter of time before the
ECB starts buying government bonds to pump money into the
economy, a measure known as quantitative easing (QE).
German orders fell 5.7 percent on the month, undershooting
expectations of a 2.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll.
"The economy is not running at full speed, price pressures
will remain very, very low in this environment and this is
sparking some QE speculation among some investors," said
Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank.
"That's overriding the fact that Draghi did not explicitly
announce more details on possible QE last Thursday."
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to 0.91 percent -
just 4 bps away from their record lows. They had touched 0.95
percent after the ECB meeting.
Other euro zone bond yields fell 1-5 basis points, with
Spanish 10-year yields at 2.11 percent and their
Italian equivalent at 2.31 percent.
"I've always been quite sceptical about QE," said Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.
"But looking at these data now and the dynamics that we've
seen over the past couple of months, they are pointing to a
scenario where QE will be invoked at some point."
For other market participants QE remains a more distant
prospect. They note the measure is opposed by Germany and say it
will take a serious deflation scare to get everybody on board.
One trader pointed to reports saying the European Commission
is likely to reject France's push for a higher budget deficit in
2015 as a sign of big differences between policymakers.
"There's a lot of conflict underneath the surface and it
make you think that QE is questionable," the trader said.
A French presidential official said Paris does not expect
its 2015 budget bill to be rejected at European Union level.
In money markets, the overnight bank-to-bank Eonia
lending rate settled at a new record low of minus 0.045 percent.
