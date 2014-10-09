* Fed minutes suggest no hurry to hike interest rates

* Drop in jobless claims points to labour market strength

* Euro zone bond yields fall across the board (Updates prices, adds reaction to U.S. data)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 9 Yields on several euro zone government bonds hit record lows on Thursday, after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

Towards the close of European trading, yields bounced off their lows, however, as data showing initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell to nearly the lowest level since before the 2007-09 recession.

Spanish 10-year yields, which had fallen 7 basis points to a record low of 2.03 percent, bounced to 2.06 percent. German, French, Austrian and Belgian equivalents also reached record lows earlier <AT10YT=TWEB.

European bond gains this week have been fuelled by grim German industrial data and warnings from the International Monetary Fund which have heightened expectations that the European Central Bank will have to ramp up monetary stimulus. Poor German trade data reinforced those expectations.

Analysts said the minutes of the Fed's mid-September meeting, released on Wednesday, also favoured bonds, indicating concern about a slowing global economy and the dollar's strength would keep Fed policy accommodative for now.

Global equities and U.S. Treasuries rallied for most of the day with yields on shorter-dated notes, which go down as their price rises, falling to their lowest levels since late August.

"The FOMC minutes were more dovish than expected with some members expressing increased concern about the slowdown in Europe as well as Japan and China with a couple also hinting at some anxiety about the dollar's strength," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"Consequently, the market has pushed out the timing of a rate hike from the second to the third quarter next year and hence Treasuries rallied, led by the short end and that's boosted European fixed income markets today."

GERMAN RECORD

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell as low as 0.859 percent, breaking a previous record of 0.867 percent set in late August. Yields plunged on signs the euro zone's biggest economy was stuttering as counter-sanctions between Russia and Europe over fighting in Ukraine took a toll.

Bunds ended the day yielding 0.90 percent. Bund futures closed 1 tick higher at 150.21, having hit a high of 150.78 earlier in the day.

"We've been tracing back over the past couple of hours - we've had better U.S. data, we've hit new contract highs (in Bund futures) and we have a bit of profit taking ... and there is a bit of a supply in the U.S. as well. The move is being led by Treasuries," one trader said.

Italian 10-year yields dipped 5 bps to 2.29 percent, not far from their record low of 2.255 percent set in early September. The move was bolstered by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's successful parliamentary confidence vote late on Wednesday, the most important of his eight-month government, on a contentious labour reform proposal.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday he expects bank lending, a key impediment to growth in the euro zone at the moment, to pick up early next year. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)