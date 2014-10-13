* S&P downgrades Finland, cuts France's outlook

* Downgrades follow series of weak euro zone data

* Italy sells 6.75 billion euros of bonds

LONDON, Oct 13 Euro zone bond yields hovered just above record lows on Monday as a Standard & Poor's credit rating downgrade of Finland and a cut in France's outlook to negative added to concerns about a deteriorating global growth outlook.

Portugal, which failed to secure an expected ratings upgrade, and Greece, which continues to toy with an early exit from its euro zone bailout package, saw their yields move higher.

The S&P moves came late on Friday at the end of a week heavy with poor economic data from across the euro zone and in which the International Monetary Fund revised its global growth forecasts lower for the third time this year.

Investors look at the worsening ratings as another argument for the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy further, potentially by buying large amounts of government bonds, pushing aside concerns over long-term creditworthiness.

"Other drivers, not least ECB policy, will eclipse what are relatively small changes to ratings and ratings outlooks at the high-quality end of the spectrum," said Peter Goves, a rates strategist at Citi.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were unchanged at 0.89 percent, just above last week's record low of 0.859 percent.

Standard & Poor's rating for France remains at AA, but the outlook was revised on Friday to negative due to difficulties the government is having pushing through reforms and getting on top of the budget deficit.

On the same day, Finland - one of the last top-grade sovereigns in the euro zone - lost its triple-A rating from S&P. The rating agency cited risks of protracted economic stagnation because of an ageing population and shrinking workforce.

French and Finnish yields were little changed at 1.25 percent and 1.00 percent, respectively - also not far from their record lows.

Portugal failed to secure an upgrade to an investment rating from Fitch late on Friday, disappointing some in the market who had expected such a move.

Because of its junk rating, many major investors are unable to invest in Portuguese government debt.

"An upgrade would have been highly significant as it would have diversified the investor base," said RBS rates strategist Michael Michaelides. "There are a lot of investors who would like to buy Portugal but can't."

Portuguese 10-year yields rose 8 basis points to 3.05 percent.

Greek bond yields rose by 19 basis points to 6.77 percent, lifting the spread over German Bunds to an eight-month high of 588 basis points. The market is concerned about government plans to take the country out of its European Union and IMF bailout programme early.

Italy kicked off a busy week in terms of debt sales in the euro zone with an auction of 6.75 billion euros of 2018, 2021 and 2044 bonds. Germany, France and Spain are also due to sell bonds this week.