By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 14 Spanish and Italian bond yields edged higher on Tuesday as global growth concerns weighed on investor appetite for riskier assets ahead of further snapshots of the state of Europe's economy.

The ZEW institute's survey of German economic sentiment and euro zone industrial production data, both due at 0900 GMT, were in focus. Economists polled by Reuters expect the ZEW to drop to just 1 from 6.9 in September, while Commerzbank said it could fall to -5 which would mark the lowest reading since 2012.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields nudged 2 bps higher to 2.35 and 2.10 percent, respectively, while benchmark German Bunds were unchanged at 0.89 percent. Greek 10-year bonds - the lowest-rated in the bloc - were 14 bps higher at 6.92 percent .

Investors shrugged off news that Spain's Catalonia region is cancelling a planned independence referendum.

"Broadly speaking the same themes still hold led by concern over a slowdown in global growth led by emerging markets and weakness in euro zone economies," said Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank.

Weak data would give further support to calls for additional monetary easing from the ECB, although hopes for a sovereign bond-buying scheme could be dealt a blow as Europe's top court opens discussions on its legality on Tuesday.

Having been referred by Germany's Constitutional Court, the European Court of Justice will on Tuesday hear challenges from German plaintiffs to the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions.

Even though a final decision is not seen as imminent, the hearings will give some insight into the likelihood of the ECB being able to deliver on a full-blown Quantitative Easing programme that has buoyed prices of sovereign bonds in recent months.

As widely expected in the market, Catalan leader Artur Mas called off the referendum scheduled for November 9 and said there would be an independence consultation instead.

"I was in Spain recently and clearly all our Spanish clients did not expect Catalonia to go ahead with the referendum," said Ciaran O'Hagan, a bond strategist at Societe Generale.

"...That is why you have seen no market reaction." (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by John Stonestreet)