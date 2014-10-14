* Commerzbank expecting lowest ZEW since 2012
* ECB bond-buying faces challenge in top court
* Catalonia calls off scheduled referendum
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 14 Spanish and Italian bond yields
edged higher on Tuesday as global growth concerns weighed on
investor appetite for riskier assets ahead of further snapshots
of the state of Europe's economy.
The ZEW institute's survey of German economic sentiment and
euro zone industrial production data, both due at 0900 GMT, were
in focus. Economists polled by Reuters expect the ZEW to drop to
just 1 from 6.9 in September, while Commerzbank said it could
fall to -5 which would mark the lowest reading since 2012.
Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields nudged 2 bps higher to 2.35 and 2.10 percent,
respectively, while benchmark German Bunds were
unchanged at 0.89 percent. Greek 10-year bonds - the
lowest-rated in the bloc - were 14 bps higher at 6.92 percent
.
Investors shrugged off news that Spain's Catalonia region is
cancelling a planned independence referendum.
"Broadly speaking the same themes still hold led by concern
over a slowdown in global growth led by emerging markets and
weakness in euro zone economies," said Richard McGuire, senior
fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
Weak data would give further support to calls for additional
monetary easing from the ECB, although hopes for a sovereign
bond-buying scheme could be dealt a blow as Europe's top court
opens discussions on its legality on Tuesday.
Having been referred by Germany's Constitutional Court, the
European Court of Justice will on Tuesday hear challenges from
German plaintiffs to the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions.
Even though a final decision is not seen as imminent, the
hearings will give some insight into the likelihood of the ECB
being able to deliver on a full-blown Quantitative Easing
programme that has buoyed prices of sovereign bonds in recent
months.
As widely expected in the market, Catalan leader Artur Mas
called off the referendum scheduled for November 9 and said
there would be an independence consultation
instead.
"I was in Spain recently and clearly all our Spanish clients
did not expect Catalonia to go ahead with the referendum," said
Ciaran O'Hagan, a bond strategist at Societe Generale.
"...That is why you have seen no market reaction."
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by John Stonestreet)