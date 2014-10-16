* Greek 10-year yields shoot over 9 pct
* Bund yields hit new lows as investors seek refuge
* Spain misses target at auction, spreads widen
* Investors start to lose faith in ECB backstop
* U.S. data and Fed comments bring some relief
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 16 Borrowing costs for some of the
euro zone's most highly indebted southern states shot higher on
Thursday, as fears of slowing economic growth wounded
confidence that the European Central Bank could avert another
debt crisis in the bloc.
Greek government bonds were the hardest hit as a sharp
sell-off gripped financial markets for a second day, with
10-year yields rising briefly over 9 percent, while Spain missed
its target at a bond auction due to weak demand from investors.
With stocks volatile and oil prices plunging, investors
sought refuge in safe-haven German bonds, pushing yields on the
euro zone benchmark to record lows before strong U.S. data and
comments from a Federal Reserve policymaker brought some relief.
ECB President Mario Draghi helped to calm the last euro zone
crisis by promising two years ago to do whatever it takes to
save the euro. This brought down borrowing costs of "peripheral"
euro zone countries such as Greece, which had been bailed out by
the European Union and IMF, and Spain, which took EU aid to
rescue its banks.
Interest rate strategists said investors could increasingly
start to question whether the ECB would resort to its ultimate
policy weapon for averting a crisis - buying government bonds.
"It's early days ... but if the market loses faith in what
monetary policy can do to fend off falling global growth and the
risk of deflation, then it could become a much more serious
issue," KBC rate strategist Mathias van der Jeugt said.
In the biggest two-day sell off since July 2012, Greek
10-year yields shot up more than 100 basis points (bps) to over
nine percent before easing back to 8.96 percent.
While this is well short of the 40 percent peak they reached in
2012, past rises in European peripheral bond yields have picked
up pace above 7 percent.
Greece aims to ditch its unpopular bailout programme with
the EU and International Monetary Fund, which demanded severe
austerity, and return to relying on markets to raise funds, a
plan that has worried investors.
Policymakers tried to reassure the markets, with the ECB
saying it would loosen the rules on collateral to give Greek
commercial banks access to more funding.
Greek Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis said the turmoil
did not reflect the fundamental state of his country's economy.
"Those monitoring markets know that very often they are nervous,
excessive in their reactions," he told parliament.
Compared with Germany, the premium or "spread" that Greece
pays to borrow over 10-years was the highest in more than a
year. Italy's and Portugal's were at two-month highs and Spain's
at a six-week high.
Italian 10-year yields rose 15 bps to 2.54
percent, Portuguese yields were up 21 basis points
at 3.51 percent while Spain's were up 10 bps at
2.19 percent.
By contrast German Bund yields hit a new low
of just 0.716 percent, before rising again to 0.82 percent.
Strong U.S. employment and industrial output data and comments
from the head of the St Louis Federal Reserve that the central
bank may want to keep buying bonds helped to steady markets.
In Thursday's auction Spain sold only 3.2 billion euros
($4.09 billion) of debt due to weak demand, falling short of the
top end of its target amount.
"(This is) the first time I can remember this happening in
quite some time ... This weakness is unsurprising given the very
chunky increase seen in all euro zone spreads versus the Bund
this morning," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a strategist at Rabobank.
French five-year bonds sold at a new record low yield at an
auction as investors took shelter in liquid, high-rated debt,
but in secondary markets its yields were up 6 bps at 1.2
percent.
OPPOSING VIEWS
Market jitters were made worse by a rift in Brussels as
France and Italy present 2015 budgets that appear to break EU
targets.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament on Thursday
that Europe must cut public deficits and improve competitiveness
because the euro zone debt crisis had not yet been overcome and
its causes had not been eliminated.
There is also a debate in Europe's top court over whether
the ECB's promise to buy euro zone government bonds if this were
needed to save the euro would breach of its mandate and amount
to direct monetary financing of governments.
If the challenges made by German lawmakers are upheld, it
would probably torpedo an ECB programme to buy government bonds
that investors are depending on.
"The ECB only has one card left to play and it doesn't look
imminent," said one government bonds trader.
(Additional reporting by Michael Urquhart; editing by David
Stamp)