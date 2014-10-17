LONDON Oct 17 Yields on lower-rated euro zone debt reversed an earlier rise on Friday, with market participants saying they hoped for a strong reaction from the European Central Bank to counter the recent bond sell-off.

Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year yields were 4-10 basis points lower on the day at 2.18 percent, 2.52 percent, and 3.41 percent, respectively.

"This sell-off only increases the likelihood of QE by the ECB," one trader said, referring to quantitative easing, which is jargon for central banks buying assets to print money.

A quartet of ECB policymakers had speeches scheduled for Friday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Patrick Graham)