LONDON Oct 22 Yields on lower-rated euro zone government bonds retreated further on Wednesday from highs hit last week, as the possibility of European Central Bank purchases of corporate bonds brought riskier assets back into favour.

The ECB is considering buying corporate bonds and may decide as soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next year, several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The news on Tuesday had helped peripheral euro zone debt close the yield gap against benchmark German government bonds, a move that continued on Wednesday morning given the absence of fresh factors to influence prices.

"The news of bond buying had quite a beneficial effect on the non-German bond markets, for good reason, so spread narrowing was quite substantial and today there is still some after-effect of that," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.

The yield on the 10-year German Bund fell by 1 basis point to 0.86 percent at 0741 GMT. Spanish and Italian yields dropped by 5 basis points, while Greek yields , which rose above 9 percent last week, dropped by 38 basis points to 7.44 percent.

The major piece of data out on Wednesday is U.S. consumer inflation due at 1230 GMT, where a surprise to the downside could push back expectations for a tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and give bond markets another boost.

"If you have a surprise there, especially on the downside ... this could also push us lower in terms of euro yield," said Alessandro Tentori, global head of rates strategy at Citi.

Also on Wednesday, Germany auctions 2 billion euros of 30-year government bonds. Analysts expect it to be a tough sell given yields remain close to an all-time low below 1.60 percent hit last week, but unlikely to have a major impact on prices.

Germany's benchmark 30-year Bund was yielding 1.74 percent early on Wednesday.

"At the moment core bonds are on the defensive, but they are very resilient," said KBC's Lammens. "On days when people favour equities and there is a risk-on then you'll see some weakness in the bond market, but not major." (Editing by Catherine Evans)