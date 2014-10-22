* Markets buoyed ECB corporate bond-buying report
* Low-rated bond yields pull away from highs
* Upcoming bank stress tests keep investors on edge
* Uptick in U.S. inflation nudges Treasury, Bund yields
By Michael Urquhart
LONDON, Oct 22 Yields on lower-rated euro zone
government bonds retreated further on Wednesday from highs hit
last week as the possibility of European Central Bank purchases
of corporate bonds brought riskier assets back into favour.
A mid-morning report that at least 11 banks would fail the
ECB's stress test and the U.S. inflation readings pushed most
euro zone sovereign yields away from lows, but all remained
either down or unchanged on the day.
The ECB is considering buying corporate bonds and may decide
as soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next
year, several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The news on Tuesday had helped peripheral euro zone debt
close the yield gap against benchmark German government bonds, a
move that continued on Wednesday morning.
"The news of bond buying had quite a beneficial effect on
the non-German bond markets, for good reason, so spread
narrowing was quite substantial and today there is still some
after-effect of that," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.
Greek bond yields were the biggest movers,
some 42 bps lower on the day at 7.40 percent. Portuguese
equivalents were down 7 bps at 3.36 pct, while
Italian and Spanish yields were both
1 bp lower at 2.52 and 2.21 pct, respectively.
Yields on German Bunds -- the euro zone benchmark -- were
flat at 0.87 pct, moving off a day's low of 0.85 percent after
U.S. consumer prices rose marginally in September.
Weak U.S. inflation has subdued expectations that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
The move in Bunds mirrored that in U.S. Treasuries
, where 10-year yields rose to a session high of
2.25 percent.
Earlier in the day, Italian and Austrian yields had bumped
up from their day's lows after Spanish news agency Efe reported
that banks from six European countries are set to fail a
region-wide financial health check this weekend. Even though no
Spanish banks were named in the report, bond yields also inched
up in step with its peripheral proxy Italy.
The results of the Asset Quality Review are due to be
published on Sunday.
"The market is pricing in some nervousness around the AQR
... there is mounting speculation on both sides, positive and
negative," said Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
Pimco's global banking specialist, Philippe Bodereau, told
Reuters that he expects 18 banks will be seen to have failed the
stress tests.
Also on Wednesday, bids on Germany's 30-year bond auction
came up short of the 2 billion euro target, leaving it
technically uncovered. This came as no surprise to analysts who
predicted it would be a tough sell given yields remain close to
an all-time low below 1.60 percent hit last week.
Germany's benchmark 30-year bond was flat on the
day at 1.76 percent after the auction.
"At the moment core bonds are on the defensive, but they are
very resilient," said KBC's Lammens. "On days when people favour
equities and there is a risk-on then you'll see some weakness in
the bond market, but not major."
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)