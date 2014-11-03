LONDON Nov 3 Euro zone government bond yields
edged lower on Monday, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's latest
stimulus measures and the prospect of further monetary easing
from the European Central Bank.
Disappointing Chinese data prompted a slight fall in some
Asian equities in favour of safe-haven bonds, but low-rated euro
zone debt also remained in vogue against a supportive policy
backdrop.
Japan's Central Bank on Friday announced an expansion of its
massive stimulus programme, a bold move that has raised hopes
the ECB - which meets on Thursday - will eventually expand its
asset-purchase programme into government bonds.
"Even with some criticism that the ECB is late and trying to
buy time, there is this idea that the backstop from the ECB is
intact," Matteo Regesta, rates strategist at Citi, said.
"The ECB will be forced to announce, as early as the end of
the year, some form of more extensive quantitative easing -
which will lead in our view to public sector QE at some point."
German 10-year bond yields - the euro zone benchmark -
dipped 2 bps to 0.83 percent, while an early spike
higher in futures faded.
Italian and Spanish bond yields
- the bellwethers for the bloc's southern periphery - opened 3
bps lower at 2.35 and 2.08 percent. Greek equivalents
dropped 2 bps to 8.09 percent while Portugal's
were 4 bps lower at 3.21 percent.
An unexpected dip in China's factory activity overnight
underlined the uncertain outlook for the world's second biggest
economy.
But a muted overnight session in Asian markets only appeared
to have a short-lived spill over into the European session.
October's final readings of euro zone PMI data is first on
the agenda for European markets at 0900 GMT, although
strategists said any downward revision could be read as
supportive for bond yields as it increases the pressure on the
ECB.
