* BoJ action ups ECB easing prospects

* Weak China, euro zone PMIs underline growth problem

* Italy set for third year of recession - ISTAT

* Greek yields rise as bailout exit plans dealt blow (Adds comment, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 3 Most euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Monday, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's latest stimulus measures and hopes for further monetary easing from the European Central Bank.

Japan's Central Bank on Friday announced an expansion of its massive stimulus programme, a bold move that has raised hopes the ECB - which meets on Thursday - will eventually expand its asset-purchase programme into government bonds.

Disappointing economic data and the threat of imported deflation from a weakening yen has raised expectations that ECB President Mario Draghi will strike a very dovish tone this week even if he doesn't announce any new measures.

"Even with some criticism that the ECB is late and trying to buy time, there is this idea that the backstop from the ECB is intact," Matteo Regesta, rates strategist at Citi, said.

"The ECB will be forced to announce, as early as the end of the year, some form of more extensive quantitative easing - which will lead in our view to public sector QE at some point."

German 10-year bond yields - the euro zone benchmark - dipped 2 bps to 0.83 percent, while Greece and Spain were the only two member states to see yields rise.

Since the BoJ announced its new measures, the euro has risen to a six-month high versus the yen, a move that strategists say could import deflation into an already weak euro zone economy.

"You've seen the BoJ act, and at the margins that increases the chances that the ECB will have to act," said Lyn Graham- Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank.

"I wouldn't say we have been in a currency war situation, but I guess we have been implicitly over the last few years and the ECB are always behind the curve on it."

The weak global growth outlook is also upping the ante for ECB action.

An unexpected dip in China's factory activity underlined the uncertain outlook for the world's second-biggest economy, while a final reading of the health of the euro zone manufacturing sector in October was also revised lower.

Italy, the largest economy in the bloc's southern periphery, is expected to record its third straight year of recession in 2014, national statistics office ISTAT forecast on Monday, with a tentative return to growth expected in 2015.

Ten-year Italian yields dipped 1 bps to 2.37 percent, closing the gap on Spanish equivalents which have out-performed their peripheral peer over the last weeks.

The gap between Italian and Spanish 10-year yields hit 40 bps last week, the widest in 2-1/2 years, but now stands at 25 bps.

A poll showing that the anti-establishment Podemos party, which was only formed 10 months ago, was now the main political force in Spain may have helped lift Spanish yields on Monday, analysts said.

Greek bond yields reversed an earlier fall and edged up 10 bps to 8.21 percent after a senior EU official said Greece was "highly unlikely" to end its bailout programme without some new form of assistance that will require it to meet targets.

Faced with the growing popularity of the anti-bailout Syriza party, Athens had voiced its intention to make an early exit from the strict conditionality of its existing aid programme. (Editing by Jane Merriman and Susan Fenton)