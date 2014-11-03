* ECB seen holding fire at Thursday's meeting

* ECB to keep terms of cheap 4-year loans unchanged-sources

* Weak China, euro zone PMIs underline growth problem (Recasts with rise in Greek, Portuguese yields, adds fresh analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 3 Greek bond yields rose on Monday after a senior European Union official said Athens was "highly unlikely" to end its bailout programme without some new form of assistance that will require it to meet targets.

Faced with the growing popularity of the anti-bailout Syriza party, Athens had voiced its intention to make an early exit from the strict conditionality of its existing aid programme.

Yields on Greek 10-year bonds rose 11 basis points to 8.22 percent, reversing an earlier fall to underperform other euro zone bonds. Equivalent Portuguese yields climbed in their wake to trade 9 bps up at 3.34 percent.

"The market is scared that whatever happens Greece is probably going to be in trouble," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.

"If they go it alone, keeping the IMF programme and they lose the EU aid as planned they basically have no safety net ... If they decide to accept a precautionary credit line then the situation politically becomes complicated. They can't really sell to the public that they are free from outside control."

Political concerns also weighed on Spanish bonds, traders said, lifting 10-year yields 4 bps to 2.14 percent. A poll showing that the anti-establishment Podemos party, which was only formed 10 months ago, was now the main political force in Spain.

Irish yields were also among the day's udnerperformers, up 7 bps to 1.80 percent after the country mandated banks to sell a 15-year bond early as Tuesday as it moves to repay early part of what it owes to the International Monetary Fund.

The yields rose as traders made way on their books for the bonds, to be sold via syndication.

ECB EYED

Most euro zone bond yields had edged lower earlier after the Bank of Japan's latest stimulus measures boosted hopes for further monetary easing from the European Central Bank.

Disappointing economic data and the threat of imported deflation from a weakening yen has raised expectations that ECB President Mario Draghi will strike a very dovish tone this week even if he doesn't announce any new measures.

A Reuters poll of traders taken after the BoJ's surprise expansion of its massive stimulus programme on Friday found there was now an even chance the ECB would buy sovereign bonds in the coming year.

"Even with some criticism that the ECB is late and trying to buy time, there is this idea that the backstop from the ECB is intact," Matteo Regesta, rates strategist at Citi, said.

"The ECB will be forced to announce, as early as the end of the year, some form of more extensive quantitative easing - which will lead in our view to public sector QE at some point."

Since the BoJ announced its new measures, the euro has risen to a six-month high versus the yen, a move that strategists say could import deflation into an already weak euro zone economy.

Though the weak global growth outlook is upping the ante for ECB action, none is seen likely at its meeting on Thursday.

Most analysts expect the central bank to hold fire while it assesses its latest policy measures, including the purchase of covered bonds and fresh round of cheap four-year loans it hopes will spill over into the real economy and coax firms and consumers to invest and spend more.

Several sources also told Reuters that the ECB would not improve the terms of the loans for now, dousing speculation that it would announce changes to the terms at Thursday's meeting. (Editing by Toby Chopra)