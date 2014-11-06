* Spain to sell up to 3 bln euros of bonds * Uncertainty over ECB stance on QE sidelines investors * Draghi seen under fire for "secretive" management style By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Nov 6 Spanish yields steadied on Thursday ahead of bond sales in Madrid seen testing investor appetite for the country's debt amid mounting disquiet about the ECB's ability to deliver more monetary stimulus. Political concerns have also weighed on Spanish bonds this week after Catalonia, one of the country's richest regions, vowed to push ahead with a "citizens' consultation" on independence at the weekend despite efforts by the Constitutional Court in Madrid to block it. A surge of support for recently formed leftist political party Podemos in a closely-watched poll, which put it a close third were parliamentary elections to be called now, added to investor caution. But the run-up to the European Central Bank's policy meeting later on Thursday dominated sentiment, after revelations this week of tensions among policymakers over the management style of its president, Mario Draghi. This has led market participants to question the ECB's ability to adopt a more aggressive stance, for instance by following other major central banks in buying government bonds to support the economy. While few analysts expect the ECB to announce fresh policy measures as it waits for stimulus plans adopted in September to unfold, anything less than a dovish tone could prompt a selloff in peripheral bonds. "There's a high degree of uncertainty on how Draghi's statement may sound this afternoon so investors are more or less sidelined," said Felix Hermann, a market strategist at DZ Bank. Spain will sell up to 3 billion euros of bonds a few hours before the ECB policy decision and some in the market said the uncertainty could temper demand though the small size of the auction should ensure its smooth absorption. Spanish 10-year yields were unchanged on the day at 2.18 percent, having given up 10 bps to benchmark German Bunds this week. Italian equivalents were also flat at 2.43 percent. "Demand could be somewhat tempered but it's a small auction so it should go well. It's also quite easy to understand that they don't want to take any risks so they have gone with a small size given they are ahead of their issuance," said Mathias van der Juegt, a rate strategist at KBC. Greece's 10-year yields fell 5 bps to 8.02 percent after its finance minister told Reuters that Athens planned to have limited oversight from its troika of lenders after it exits its bailout programme. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by John Stonestreet)