* Spain to sell up to 3 bln euros of bonds
* Uncertainty over ECB stance on QE sidelines investors
* Draghi seen under fire for "secretive" management style
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 6 Spanish yields steadied on
Thursday ahead of bond sales in Madrid seen testing investor
appetite for the country's debt amid mounting disquiet about the
ECB's ability to deliver more monetary stimulus.
Political concerns have also weighed on Spanish bonds this
week after Catalonia, one of the country's richest regions,
vowed to push ahead with a "citizens' consultation" on
independence at the weekend despite efforts by the
Constitutional Court in Madrid to block it.
A surge of support for recently formed leftist political
party Podemos in a closely-watched poll, which put it a close
third were parliamentary elections to be called now, added to
investor caution.
But the run-up to the European Central Bank's policy meeting
later on Thursday dominated sentiment, after revelations this
week of tensions among policymakers over the management style of
its president, Mario Draghi.
This has led market participants to question the ECB's
ability to adopt a more aggressive stance, for instance by
following other major central banks in buying government bonds
to support the economy.
While few analysts expect the ECB to announce fresh policy
measures as it waits for stimulus plans adopted in September to
unfold, anything less than a dovish tone could prompt a selloff
in peripheral bonds.
"There's a high degree of uncertainty on how Draghi's
statement may sound this afternoon so investors are more or less
sidelined," said Felix Hermann, a market strategist at DZ Bank.
Spain will sell up to 3 billion euros of bonds a few hours
before the ECB policy decision and some in the market said the
uncertainty could temper demand though the small size of the
auction should ensure its smooth absorption.
Spanish 10-year yields were unchanged on the day
at 2.18 percent, having given up 10 bps to benchmark German
Bunds this week. Italian equivalents were also flat at 2.43
percent.
"Demand could be somewhat tempered but it's a small auction
so it should go well. It's also quite easy to understand that
they don't want to take any risks so they have gone with a small
size given they are ahead of their issuance," said Mathias van
der Juegt, a rate strategist at KBC.
Greece's 10-year yields fell 5 bps to 8.02
percent after its finance minister told Reuters that Athens
planned to have limited oversight from its troika of lenders
after it exits its bailout programme.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by John
Stonestreet)