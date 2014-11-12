* Germany to sell 5 bln euro of zero coupon 2-year bonds

* ECB QE hopes support demand for euro zone bonds

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 12 German bond yields nudged lower on Wednesday ahead of a sale of two-year, zero-interest debt that is expected to be supported by the prospect of more European Central Bank monetary easing.

Euro zone bond yields have extended last week's falls in the wake of a dovish ECB meeting reinforced by comments on Monday from Executive Board member Yves Mersch suggesting resistance is weakening from some policymakers to the idea of the bank expanding its asset buying to include government bonds.

This has kept yields on shorter-dated bonds issued by top-rated countries firmly below zero.

Against this backdrop, Germany will auction up to 5 billion euros of zero-coupon two-year bonds that analysts said should draw demand from investors such as central banks whose investment mandates are restricted to holding high-rated bonds and risk-averse funds looking to park cash in liquid assets.

"It (the auction) will be cleared ... If you have the prospect of QE (quantitative easing) coming you also have Bunds supported at these levels," said Benjamin Schroeder, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"But at minus 5 basis-point yield for the two-year bond, how much more downside do we have in Bund yields in terms? So as an investor you're probably just looking for a place to park your funds."

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were one basis point down at 0.82 percent with yields on the current two-year paper flat on the day at minus 0.05 percent.

In lower-rated euro zone bonds, Spanish and Italian yields were 2 bps lower at 2.08 percent and 2.31 percent respectively. Spanish yields were within sight of a record low of 2.023 percent hit in mid-October as investors snap up peripheral euro zone debt that still offers a relatively high yield compared with core debt.

Portuguese bonds were also resilient ahead of a sale of up to 1 billion euros of 10-year bonds in Lisbon, with yields in the secondary market 1 bp lower at 3.22 percent.

"The 10-year Portuguese bond looks somewhat cheap against (Italian) BTP. The dovish ECB may help some compression (of yields) on risk-on into year-end," Societe Generale strategists said in a note. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)