LONDON Nov 13 Italian and Spanish bond yields
dipped as analysts predicted a downbeat survey from the European
Central Bank due on Thursday would underline the need for
further policy easing.
Inflation projections will be picked out from the ECB's
quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters due at 0900GMT, as
market pressure mounts on the central bank to start buying
public debt in order to recover price growth across the bloc.
"If you look at any forecasts from any institution, the
trend of late is that these are downwardly revised throughout
the year," said KBC strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.
"One of Draghi's contingencies is that if the medium-term
inflation outlook deteriorates, the ECB can do more."
In anticipation of a downbeat survey, 10-year yields in
Italy and Spain dipped 1 bps to 2.35
and 2.11 percent.
Italy and Spain, which are the biggest economies in the
periphery and have some of the largest debt stocks, stand to
benefit the most if the ECB buys sovereign bonds in a
quantitative easing (QE) programme.
Meanwhile, German Bund yields - the euro zone
benchmark - rose 1 bp to 0.83 pct.
Commerzbank analysts, predicting a downward revision of
forward inflation in the SPF, said this would likely undermine
the ECB's credibility in managing inflation expectations.
This, it added, would likely deliver additional arguments in
favour of expanding its asset purchase programme to public debt.
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday warned of
downside risks to its growth projections for the euro zone, and
urged the ECB to act if consumer prices continue to drift lower.
The United States also stepped up calls on European
policymakers to do more to avoid a "lost decade" of low growth.
Bundesbank chief Weidmann said overall outlook for the euro
zone remained weak, referring to low price inflation, and that
the ECB had therefore been right to take a generous stance.
He reiterated, however, his opposition to sovereign bond
purchases, arguing it could encourage euro zone states to pile
up debt.
Bond sales from Italy and Spain later on Thursday could cap
any prolonged fall in yields, with the former auctioning up to 6
billion euros of bond maturing in 2018, 2021 and 2030.
