LONDON Nov 13 Italian and Spanish bond yields dipped as analysts predicted a downbeat survey from the European Central Bank due on Thursday would underline the need for further policy easing.

Inflation projections will be picked out from the ECB's quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters due at 0900GMT, as market pressure mounts on the central bank to start buying public debt in order to recover price growth across the bloc.

"If you look at any forecasts from any institution, the trend of late is that these are downwardly revised throughout the year," said KBC strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.

"One of Draghi's contingencies is that if the medium-term inflation outlook deteriorates, the ECB can do more."

In anticipation of a downbeat survey, 10-year yields in Italy and Spain dipped 1 bps to 2.35 and 2.11 percent.

Italy and Spain, which are the biggest economies in the periphery and have some of the largest debt stocks, stand to benefit the most if the ECB buys sovereign bonds in a quantitative easing (QE) programme.

Meanwhile, German Bund yields - the euro zone benchmark - rose 1 bp to 0.83 pct.

Commerzbank analysts, predicting a downward revision of forward inflation in the SPF, said this would likely undermine the ECB's credibility in managing inflation expectations.

This, it added, would likely deliver additional arguments in favour of expanding its asset purchase programme to public debt.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday warned of downside risks to its growth projections for the euro zone, and urged the ECB to act if consumer prices continue to drift lower.

The United States also stepped up calls on European policymakers to do more to avoid a "lost decade" of low growth.

Bundesbank chief Weidmann said overall outlook for the euro zone remained weak, referring to low price inflation, and that the ECB had therefore been right to take a generous stance.

He reiterated, however, his opposition to sovereign bond purchases, arguing it could encourage euro zone states to pile up debt.

Bond sales from Italy and Spain later on Thursday could cap any prolonged fall in yields, with the former auctioning up to 6 billion euros of bond maturing in 2018, 2021 and 2030.