(Recasts and writes through)
By John Geddie and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON Nov 13 German bonds pared an earlier
yield rise on Thursday as bets firmed that the European Central
Bank will ease policy further after experts surveyed by the ECB
lowered inflation forecasts.
The economists, academics and other professional forecasters
surveyed every quarter by the euro zone's central bank revised
down all their forward inflation expectations out to 2019.
Strategists said the weakening outlook for consumer prices
undermined the ECB's efforts to bring inflation back to its
target of just under 2 percent, and could prompt it to take more
radical policy action such as buying sovereign debt.
"It will probably have an impact on the next (ECB)
decisions. We are probably on the verge of a full-blown
quantitative easing (programme) that should also encompass
sovereign bonds," said Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist
at Intesa SanPaolo.
German 10-year yields were flat on the day at
0.81 percent, having hit 0.83 pct in early trading, and remain
just above last month's record low of 0.716 percent.
Similarly dated bonds issued by Greece and
Portugal -- the countries in the bloc with the
lowest credit ratings - were 3 and 1 bps lower, at 8.08 and 3.23
percent respectively.
An earlier rally in Italian and Spanish debt paused as both
countries sold new bonds. Yields tend to rise around auctions as
investors sell existing paper to make room for the new supply.
Italy and Spain, which are the biggest economies in the
periphery and among the most indebted, would stand to benefit
the most if the ECB buys sovereign bonds.
On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund warned of
downside risks to its growth projections for the euro zone, and
urged the ECB to act if consumer prices continue to drift lower.
The United States also stepped up calls on European policymakers
to do more to avoid a "lost decade" of low growth.
But powerful German Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann
reiterated his opposition to sovereign bond purchases, arguing
it could encourage euro zone states to pile up debt.
He conceded, however, that the overall outlook for the euro
zone remained weak, referring to low price inflation, and that
expansionary monetary policy "is fundamentally appropriate".
(Editing by Catherine Evans)