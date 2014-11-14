* Euro zone Q3 GDP sneaks up, above forecast

* Italy stays in recession, Portugal misses

* Euro zone sovereign ratings on shaky ground (Updates prices, adds ratings outlook)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 14 Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday after data showed modest and patchy third quarter growth in the currency bloc, keeping intact bets for more European Central Bank easing.

A preliminary estimate by the European Union's statistics office showed the euro zone economy expanded 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter after Germany dodged recession and France beat market expectations.

Growth remained uneven in the 18-nation bloc. Italy -- the biggest economy on its periphery -- stayed in recession while Portugal grew 0.2 percent, below forecasts.

There was some relief in the market that the bloc avoided recession but weak output and confirmation of ultra-low inflation did not cool expectations that the ECB may have to introduce more stimulus to jump-start the recovery.

"The ECB has outlined that they want to extend balance sheet to around 3 trillion (euros). It's not like they're going to change that target just because of these GDP numbers," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank.

German 10-year yields slipped 1 basis points to 0.79 percent, just above record lows of 0.716 pct hit last month, while French equivalents were down 2 bps at 1.15 percent .

Bets that the ECB will in coming months start buying government bonds with new money, a measure known as quantitative easing, firmed on Thursday after experts surveyed by the central bank lowered inflation forecasts.

"We're sticking with our March 2015 likely date (for ECB sovereign bond purchases)," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

Greek yields fell the most, though moves are exaggerated by thin liquidity, down 8 bps at 8.11 percent after the economy posted three consecutive quarters of growth this year, emerging from its worst recession since World War Two.

Italy and Spain, the largest economies in the periphery and among the most indebted, would stand to benefit the most if the ECB buys sovereign bonds.

Italian 10-year yields were 1 bps lower at 2.35 percent while Spanish equivalents were flat ahead of a ratings review from S&P due to be released after markets close on Friday.

Anaemic growth and deflationary risks have put some euro zone sovereign ratings on shaky ground, but many investors find credit analysis redundant against the easing backdrop.