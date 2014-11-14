* Euro zone Q3 GDP sneaks up, above forecast
* Italy stays in recession, Portugal misses
* Euro zone sovereign ratings on shaky ground
(Updates prices, adds ratings outlook)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 14 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Friday after data showed modest and patchy third quarter growth
in the currency bloc, keeping intact bets for more European
Central Bank easing.
A preliminary estimate by the European Union's statistics
office showed the euro zone economy expanded 0.2 percent
quarter-on-quarter after Germany dodged recession and
France beat market expectations.
Growth remained uneven in the 18-nation bloc. Italy -- the
biggest economy on its periphery -- stayed in recession while
Portugal grew 0.2 percent, below forecasts.
There was some relief in the market that the bloc avoided
recession but weak output and confirmation of ultra-low
inflation did not cool expectations that the ECB may have to
introduce more stimulus to jump-start the recovery.
"The ECB has outlined that they want to extend balance sheet
to around 3 trillion (euros). It's not like they're going to
change that target just because of these GDP numbers," said
Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank.
German 10-year yields slipped 1 basis points
to 0.79 percent, just above record lows of 0.716 pct hit last
month, while French equivalents were down 2 bps at 1.15 percent
.
Bets that the ECB will in coming months start buying
government bonds with new money, a measure known as quantitative
easing, firmed on Thursday after experts surveyed by the central
bank lowered inflation forecasts.
"We're sticking with our March 2015 likely date (for ECB
sovereign bond purchases)," said Rabobank strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor.
Greek yields fell the most, though moves are exaggerated by
thin liquidity, down 8 bps at 8.11 percent after the economy
posted three consecutive quarters of growth this year, emerging
from its worst recession since World War Two.
Italy and Spain, the largest economies in the periphery and
among the most indebted, would stand to benefit the most if the
ECB buys sovereign bonds.
Italian 10-year yields were 1 bps lower at 2.35 percent
while Spanish equivalents were flat
ahead of a ratings review from S&P due to be released after
markets close on Friday.
Anaemic growth and deflationary risks have put some euro
zone sovereign ratings on shaky ground, but many investors find
credit analysis redundant against the easing backdrop.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Catherine
Evans)