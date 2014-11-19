LONDON Nov 19 German Bund yields dipped on Wednesday, with euro zone bond markets focused on prospects of further European Central Bank action despite recent positive surprises from economic data.

The single currency region dodged recession in the third quarter and the German ZEW survey that measures investor and analyst sentiment rose for the first time in almost a year.

But the data failed to convince markets that the outlook for the euro zone was improving in a meaningful way. The growth data is backward looking, while many in the market are waiting for further proof the optimism can be sustained.

Investors clung onto ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on Monday that any future asset purchases by the central bank could include government bonds.

"The overall picture is one where the euro area recovery is fragile, feeble and the ECB is going to take further action," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"It's a question of when rather than if."

Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, where 1 basis point lower at 0.79 percent.

This was roughly 7 bps above their record low. Most other euro zone bond yields were relatively close to their troughs.

Government bond purchases are strongly opposed in Germany and some analysts still have doubts they will ever be implemented in the euro zone, but with inflation running close to zero the possibility remains and puts a strong lid on bond yields.

Further clues on whether the euro zone was getting closer to further ECB monetary policy easing measures may come on Thursday when manufacturing and services sector PMI surveys will be released.

Later in the day the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last policy meeting and those will be scrutinised for hints on when the U.S. central bank might move in the opposite direction to the ECB and hike rates.

U.S. 10-year yields were also 1 basis point lower at 2.31 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)