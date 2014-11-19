(Updates prices, adds U.S. data)
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON Nov 19 German Bund yields rose on
Wednesday after Bank of England minutes and data hinting at a
rebound in the U.S. housing market provided evidence that a rate
hike in both the UK and the U.S. could be on the cards.
Bond traders and brokers said the move was exacerbated by
pressure on the Bund future which traded through a technical
level, prompting some investors to automatically sell.
"The BoE minutes were quite hawkish and maybe they acted as
a trigger for those who ... were seeking to cut their Bund
positions ahead of the (Fed) minutes," said Cyril Regnat, fixed
income strategist at Natixis.
BoE minutes showed two policymakers again voted for a UK
rate hike despite a weaker economic outlook - -- a hawkish
stance that some in the market anticipate from the Fed as well.
There had been speculation that at least one previous voter
for an immediate increase in interest rates might have backed
down this month due to the increasing risk that weakness in the
euro zone economy will start to affect British growth.
But the fact that neither Ian McCafferty nor Martin Weale
changed their minds raised concerns that the wording of the
Federal Reserve minutes due later might contain a similar
surprise and increased selling pressure on top-rated bonds.
Data on Wednesday showed a jump in U.S. housing permits to a
6-1/2 year high, a promising sign even though housing starts
dipped unexpectedly in October.
Improving economic data is key to convincing the Fed to hike
rates, a move markets expect in the middle of 2015.
Highly-rated bonds such as Bunds, British gilts and U.S.
Treasuries often move in sync due to their perceived safe-haven
status, and the prospect of rate hikes in one of those economies
usually affects borrowing costs in the other two as well.
Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard
for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 4 basis points to 0.84
percent, having traded as low as 0.79 percent earlier.
Meanwhile, equivalent gilts rose 2 bps to 2.14
pct, and Treasuries jumped 3 bps to 2.35 pct.
Market watchers said the move in German yields was
exaggerated by technical trading in the Bund future, as
investors booked profits as the steady rise in price of the
contract since the end of October tailed off.
(Editing by Catherine Evans and Ralph Boulton)