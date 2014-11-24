(Adds detail, analyst comments)

* Spanish yields fall to 1.98 percent

* Italian, French, Austrian, Irish yields at record lows

* Inflation data this week seen underscoring case for ECB QE

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 24 Spanish 10-year bond yields broke below 2 percent for the first time ever on Monday as the prospect of the European Central Bank expanding its asset purchases to include government debt drove down euro zone yields.

Italian, Irish, French and Austrian yields also fell to fresh all-time lows, extending their falls after ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday that "excessively low" inflation had to be raised quickly by whatever means necessary.

This was Draghi's clearest signal yet that government bond purchases may not be far away.

Data later this week will show just how low inflation has fallen, with the median forecast of a Reuters poll suggesting a relapse to 0.3 percent in November, far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent, versus 0.4 percent in October.

"We expect prices to go down further and this is something Draghi expects as well. If the ECB doesn't want to lose credibility they need to do something and they need to prepare the market," said Felix Hermann, market strategist at DZ Bank.

"Sure, there are still some opponents to his policy stance but I'm sure Draghi wouldn't be leaning out of the window that strongly if he knew there was no chance for a majority ... It's a clear sign that ... QE is just behind the next corner."

Spanish yields fell 4 basis points on the day to 1.98 percent, and their Italian equivalents were down by a similar amount at 2.154 percent.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were a touch lower at 0.77 percent, not far from their all-time trough of 0.716 percent hit in mid-October.

German business sentiment data due later on Monday might put a slight hitch into German Bunds if it beats forecasts, but many analysts said it was unlikely to change the overall downward trend in yields. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)