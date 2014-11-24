(Adds detail, analyst comments)
* Spanish yields fall to 1.98 percent
* Italian, French, Austrian, Irish yields at record lows
* Inflation data this week seen underscoring case for ECB QE
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 24 Spanish 10-year bond yields broke
below 2 percent for the first time ever on Monday as the
prospect of the European Central Bank expanding its asset
purchases to include government debt drove down euro zone
yields.
Italian, Irish, French and Austrian yields also fell to
fresh all-time lows, extending their falls after ECB President
Mario Draghi said on Friday that "excessively low" inflation had
to be raised quickly by whatever means necessary.
This was Draghi's clearest signal yet that government bond
purchases may not be far away.
Data later this week will show just how low inflation has
fallen, with the median forecast of a Reuters poll suggesting a
relapse to 0.3 percent in November, far below the ECB's target
of just under 2 percent, versus 0.4 percent in October.
"We expect prices to go down further and this is something
Draghi expects as well. If the ECB doesn't want to lose
credibility they need to do something and they need to prepare
the market," said Felix Hermann, market strategist at DZ Bank.
"Sure, there are still some opponents to his policy stance
but I'm sure Draghi wouldn't be leaning out of the window that
strongly if he knew there was no chance for a majority ... It's
a clear sign that ... QE is just behind the next corner."
Spanish yields fell 4 basis points on the day to 1.98
percent, and their Italian equivalents were down
by a similar amount at 2.154 percent.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing
costs, were a touch lower at 0.77 percent, not far
from their all-time trough of 0.716 percent hit in mid-October.
German business sentiment data due later on Monday might put
a slight hitch into German Bunds if it beats forecasts, but many
analysts said it was unlikely to change the overall downward
trend in yields.
