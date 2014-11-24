* Spanish yields fall to 1.98 percent
* Italian, French, Austrian, Irish yields at record lows
* Inflation data this week seen underscoring case for ECB QE
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 24 Spanish 10-year bond yields broke
on Monday below 2 percent for the first time as the prospect of
the European Central Bank expanding its asset purchases to
include government debt drove down euro zone yields.
Italian, Irish, French and Austrian yields also fell to
fresh lows, extending last week's falls after ECB President
Mario Draghi said on Friday that "excessively low" inflation had
to be raised quickly by whatever means necessary.
This was his clearest signal yet that government bond
purchases may not be far away. It also echoed his 2012 pledge to
do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, which sparked a
two-year rally in euro zone sovereign bonds.
Data this week will show just how low inflation has fallen.
A Reuters poll forecasts a relapse to 0.3 percent in November,
far below the ECB's near 2 percent target.
"We expect prices to go down further and this is something
Draghi expects as well," said DZ Bank market strategist Felix
Hermann. "Sure, there are still some opponents to his policy
stance but I'm sure Draghi wouldn't be leaning out of the window
that strongly if he knew there was no chance for a majority ...
It's a clear sign that ... QE is just behind the next corner."
Spanish 10-year yields slid as low as 1.966 percent
, while their Italian peers fell to 2.14 percent
, both down 5 basis points on the day and shrinking
their premiums over benchmark German debt near to 2010 lows.
Spain and Italy were seen as bailout candidates at the
height of the debt crisis in mid-2012, since when their
borrowing costs have slid from levels above 7 and 6 percent
respectively. link.reuters.com/dyg32w
Spanish yields are 35 bps below those of U.S. 10-year
Treasuries, the global benchmark, as the ECB prints money just
as the Federal Reserve has wound up its bond purchases.
Goldman Sachs assigned a greater than 50 percent probability
to the ECB expanding its purchases to sovereign bonds from
secured debt.
"We would initiate a trade recommendation to go long a
basket of 10-year Italian, Spanish and Portuguese government
bonds versus a basket of German and French counterparts for a
targeted spread compression of at least 50 basis points," the
bank's strategists said in a note.
Bund yields were 1.4 bps up at 0.79 percent after German
business sentiment rebounded in November but analysts said it
was unlikely to change the overall downward trend in yields.
