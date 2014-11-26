LONDON Nov 26 Portuguese yields hovered around all-time lows on Wednesday ahead of a bond exchange designed to smooth the country's near-term debt repayments.

Investors are expected to welcome the chance to swap short-dated bonds for longer maturity debt, buoyed by parliament's approval of the country's 2015 budget on Tuesday and hopes of sovereign bond-buying from the ECB next year.

"Today's exercise can be much more than just a small-scale fine-tuning event but has the potential to reshape some parts of the overall redemption profile," said Commerzbank strategists in a note on Wednesday.

Portugal's 10-year benchmark bond yields were a fraction lower at 2.94 percent on Wednesday, just above a record low of 2.927 pct hit on Tuesday.

Its debt agency plans to reopen two bonds dated in 2021 and 2023 in exchange for notes due in 2015 and 2016, similar to an exercise it did in December 2013 where it swapped around 6.65 billion euros. Results will be announced around 1030 GMT.

Around 30 percent of Portugal's 141 billion euros of outstanding debt expires by the end of 2016, according to Reuters data.

While this should normally raise concerns about the ability of the country to service its debt repayments, many investors expect the ECB to launch ambitious new policy measures next year that will cap borrowing costs and ensure market access.

With the ECB's vice president Vitor Constancio due to speak at an event in London at 0910 GMT, investors will be keeping a close ear out for hints that the Bank's asset purchase programme could be expanded to government debt.

Commerzbank says any such scheme would prove very supportive for Portuguese government bonds which have higher yields than many of the peers, thus the potential for greater tightening.

But central bank policy is not the only hope for stimulating growth in the bloc's fragile economies.

The European Commission agreed on Tuesday to set up a new fund that it hopes can unlock some 300 billion euros of largely private investment over three years.

Elsewhere, Germany is aiming to raise 4 billion euros by tapping its 10-year bond at auction.

Low yields have tempered demand at similar auctions this year. Ten-year yields were flat at 0.75 pct, just above lows of 0.716 pct hit in mid-October. (Editing by Toby Chopra)