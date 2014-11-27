LONDON Nov 27 German and French 10-year bond yields slid to all-time lows on Thursday after Spanish inflation data reinforced bets for more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.

Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 0.5 percent on the year in November, compared with a consensus forecast for a 0.3 percent drop and a 0.2 percent decline a month earlier.

"It is a reminder that inflation, when it comes out fully, will be low - and the ECB's stance on inflation has been clear," said a euro zone government bond trader. "The question for investors now is not if the ECB will do something, but what they will do and when."

German inflation later in the day is expected to come in at 0.6 percent year-on-year, down from 0.7 percent in October, while the figure for the entire euro zone - due on Friday - is seen at 0.3 percent, well below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.

German 10-year yields hit a low of 0.71 percent while French yields fell as low as 1.008 percent , down 3 bps on the day. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)