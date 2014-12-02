(Updates with more comments, detail)
LONDON Dec 2 Euro zone bond yields edged up on
Tuesday as a bounce in oil prices from five-year lows eased
speculation that the European Central Bank may ease monetary
policy this week.
Falling inflation expectations and hints from Mario Draghi
last month that policymakers were readying government bond
purchases have sent yields to new record lows across the bloc.
Markets are expecting the ECB to make a move on monetary
policy in March. December is seen as too soon for a consensus to
have built within the governing council.
Policymakers are seen as wanting to take time to assess the
impact of their purchases of covered bonds and asset-backed
securities, and the take-up of new ECB loans to banks on Dec.
11, another project to pump money into the economy.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed no one expects action at
this week's meeting.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 3 basis points to
0.75 percent, having fallen to an all-time low of 0.69 percent
on Monday.
"The rebound in oil prices yesterday eased a bit the
pressure on the inflation outlook and the urgent need for the
ECB to act has disappeared in the background," Rabobank market
strategist Emile Cardonat said.
Brent crude slipped on Tuesday after rising about 4
percent on Monday.
One-year inflation swaps rose to zero again
after falling into negative territory on Monday, according to
data from brokerage BGC.
Lower-rated euro zone bond yields also bounced from record
lows, most of them rising 1-2 basis points. Spanish 10-year bond
yields were flat at 1.84 percent.
"(The) outlook (is for) continued market correction ahead of
the ECB meeting, for which the risk that there will be no new
resolutions is increasingly moving to the fore," Bayerische
Landesbank senior analyst Marius Daheim said.
