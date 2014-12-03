* Italian 10-yr yields hit record low of 1.973 pct
* Germany sells 2.5 bln euros of 5-year bonds
(Updates prices, adds U.S. data)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Dec 3 Italian yields fell below 2
percent on Wednesday for the first time, with markets expecting
the European Central Bank to pave the way for government bond
purchases when it meets this week.
Most euro zone bond yields headed back towards record lows
as data showed the region's business activity slowed
unexpectedly in November. That and a drop in oil prices will put
pressure on the ECB to do more to boost growth and fend off
deflation.
Policymakers are still assessing asset-backed securities and
covered bond purchases, so the ECB is not expected to impose any
measures straight after Thursday's meeting. But President Mario
Draghi's news conference will be closely watched for clues on
the timing a full-blown quantitative easing (QE) programme.
Italian 10-year yields were down 3 bps on the
day at 1.99 percent, after reaching a record low of 1.973 pct.
The Spanish equivalents fell 2 bps to 1.84 percent
. Both outperformed benchmark German Bunds
, which were unchanged at 0.75 percent.
"The euro zone periphery has been rather well-supported by
ongoing QE speculation ... You have a risk of a temporary
setback if you get disappointment out of the ECB this week,"
said Benjamin Schroeder, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.
The outlook on the ECB and a rise in German yields from
historic lows earlier this week helped demand at an auction in
Berlin of 2.5 billion euros of five-year bonds.
The sale bucked a record number of technically "failed"
German auctions this year when investors shied away from
dwindling yields offered by the euro zone's top-rated issuer.
ING strategist Padhraic Garvey said 10-year yields may fall
as low as 0.50 percent if the ECB does go ahead with QE.
"If there's disappointment (on Thursday) it wouldn't
surprise me if 10-year yields traded towards 80 basis points,
but ultimately I would see that as a buying opportunity," he
said.
A rebound in the world's largest economy could muddy the
waters, however. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise
rates in the second half of 2015 - a move that would reverberate
across global markets.
Yields were little changed after mixed U.S. data on
Wednesday. Surveys showed jobs being added at a brisk pace but
workers' pay falling sharply.
(Editing by Larry King)