LONDON Dec 9 Greece bond yields surged on
Tuesday after the government brought forward a presidential vote
in a political gamble that raised uncertainty over the country's
transition out of its bailout.
The surprise decision, which came at a time when further
European Central Bank-driven falls in euro zone borrowing costs
looked all but certain, also drove yields on other lower-rated
euro zone debt higher.
It could trigger early elections if Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras fails to get his candidate chosen. Euro zone finance
ministers earlier said they were willing to grant Greece's
request for only a two-month extension to its bailout programme.
Greek 10-year yields were last 30 basis points
higher at 7.64 percent in early trade, having hit their lowest
since Oct. 22 at 7.27 percent on Monday.
Greece was the epicentre of the bloc's sovereign debt crisis
which started in 2010 and culminated in 2012 when markets feared
Athens was on the brink of leaving the currency union. In the
past four years, Athens has been bailed out by its European
partners and the International Monetary Fund to the tune of 240
billion euros.
Opinion polls show the leftist Syriza party, which has vowed
to end cooperation with EU/IMF lenders and reverse the austerity
cuts praised by bondholders, would win if early elections were
held right now.
"Snap elections if they come does not look good for the
government," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at
Nordea in Helsinki.
"It could easily mean that their recovery could stop short
once again and looking at Syriza's plans it is not out of the
question at all that people would start doubting again that
Greece has a future in the euro area."
Expectations of ECB government bond purchases early next
year to boost the bloc's ultra-low inflation could not prevent a
rise in other low-rated euro zone bond yields. Italian, Spanish
and Portuguese yields were 4-5 basis points higher.
German 10-year Bund yields, which fall in
times of uncertainty due to their perceived safe haven status,
were down 2 bps at 0.70 percent.
Samaras needs the support of 180 lawmakers in the 300-seat
chamber to win the vote, which will be held over three rounds
with the first scheduled for next week and the last expected in
late December.
He currently does not have that support, but some analysts
say his move may indicate he is confident he can win over
independent members of parliament to push his candidate through.
"Net/net, the fact that we will know two months earlier than
expected whether or not the Greek political risk will
materialise is not bad," Berenberg analysts said in a note,
adding that the euro zone's bailout fund and the ECB's promise
to do whatever it takes to save the euro should help the bloc
deal with any "Greek accident."
"We hope that the Greek government has got it right: that
...(the) decision to call the presidential elections early
indeed signals that the political risk will not materialise in
Athens."
