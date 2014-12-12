(Updates with further falls in yields, inflation expectations)
By John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Dec 12 Top-rated euro zone bond yields
hit record lows on Friday as a relentless slide in oil prices
eroded inflation expectations, crystallising bets that the ECB
will have to resort to further stimulus early next year.
Other euro zone bond yields were caught in the downdraft as
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, broke below 0.65
percent, extending falls after Thursday's weak demand for the
ECB's bank loans highlighted the problems it faces in inflating
its balance sheet in a bid to boost consumer prices.
Even with many expecting France's rating to be downgraded
later on Friday, its borrowing costs over 10 years fell 5 bps to
a record low of 0.893 percent on hopes the ECB will buy
government bonds in a quantitative easing (QE) scheme.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward -- the ECB's
preferred measure of how the market reads the inflation outlook
-- slumped to a record low of 1.69 percent as oil
prices hit yet another five-year low.
"The lower inflation cements the chances of ECB QE, and
until such a day the ECB announces this policy there will be
downward pressure on euro zone bond yields," said Mathias van
der Jeugt, a rates strategist at KBC.
Despite an improved revision for Italian consumer prices on
Friday, inflation swap rates imply the country will be in
deflation over the next two years. Two-year swap
rates for the euro zone are very close to zero.
U.S. MOMENTUM
Falling oil prices have pushed investors out of equities and
into bonds globally, with yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries
down nearly 7 bps at 2.11 percent. German
equivalents hit a record low of 0.624 percent,
down around 5 bps on the day.
Even long-term Greek bond yields, driven higher over the
last few sessions by political upheaval in Athens, dipped,
although short-dated yields continued their move higher as
default fears resurface.
A strong rise in output of consumer goods kept euro zone
industrial production rising in October, data on Friday showed,
while employment also ticked up in the third quarter.
But a downgrade of the bloc's second largest economy France
would be a major blow, especially after Italy's rating was
slashed by Standard and Poor's last week.
Many strategists believe Fitch is almost certain to
downgrade France at its scheduled ratings review on Friday,
having cut the outlook on its AA rating to negative in October.
ECB President Mario Draghi has also become increasingly
worried that lack of economic reform in countries such as France
and Italy will undermine any long-term boost from QE.
He is expected to tell European leaders in stark terms at a
summit next week that they need to make their economies more
competitive or risk blunting the central bank's ambitious
stimulus measures.