LONDON Dec 16 European stocks fell and German
Bund yields hit a record low on Tuesday after data showed
Germany's private sector grew at the slowest pace in 18 months
in December.
Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
which tracks activity in the manufacturing and services sectors
that account for more than two-thirds of the economy, fell to
51.4 in December from a final reading of 51.7 in November.
That was above the 50 line denoting growth for the 20th
month running, but it was the lowest reading since June 2013 and
far below levels seen earlier this year.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 200 index extended its losses
after the data to trade 0.67 percent down on the day at 1281.95.
Ten-year Bund yields fell to a new low of 0.608
percent, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by London Markets, editing by Nigel Stephenson)