LONDON Jan 2 The gap between Spanish and German
bond yields fell to its lowest level since early 2010 on Friday
as bets firmed that the European Central Bank was preparing to
launch new stimulus measures.
ECB president Mario Draghi reiterated on Wednesday its
readiness to act, adding that the risk of the central bank not
fulfilling its price stability mandate was higher now than half
a year ago.
On the first trading day of the new year, investors grabbed
high-yielding debt in the bloc's southern periphery, seen as
having the most potential to fall under an ECB quantitative
easing (QE) programme.
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 8 basis
points to 1.53 percent, while Germany's were flat
at 0.55 percent. The difference between the two dipped below 100
bps for the first time since April 2010.
Elsewhere, Italian 10-year yields fell 7 bps
to 1.81, while Portugal's were down 9 bps at 2.60
percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Patrick Graham)