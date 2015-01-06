* Top-rated bonds shine on talk ECB could buy AAA debt only
* Falling oil prices stoke deflation concerns
* Euro zone inflation outlook cements ECB QE bets
(Recasts with top-rated bonds outperforming, chatter about QE
options)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 6 Top-rated euro zone bond yields
plumbed record lows on Tuesday as an oil-driven drop in the
bloc's inflation outlook supported bets that the European
Central Bank will soon launch a government debt purchase
programme.
The core euro zone bonds outperformed peripheral debt as
markets speculated over how such a scheme - known as
quantitative easing - would operate. A Dutch newspaper said one
of three options being considered was to buy triple-A rated
bonds only.
Yields on German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone
borrowing costs, fell 8 basis points to an all-time low of 0.442
percent with French, Dutch, Austrian, Belgian and
Finnish yields dropping by a similar amount to record troughs.
Their lower-rated Spanish and Italian equivalents shed 2-3 bps
to 1.58 percent and 1.80 percent respectively, off
lows hit last Friday.
Robin Marshall, director of fixed income at Smith &
Williamson, suggested a central bank not willing to buy assets
rated lower than triple-A might raise suspicions among
investors.
"Being too choosy about the assets you're purchasing is
pretty self-defeating," Marshall said.
Some analysts believe the ECB will announce QE at its Jan.
22 policy meeting after the slump in oil prices to fresh
5-1/2-year lows drove inflation expectations in the currency
bloc further below its target of just under 2 percent.
The most closely watched measure of where the market sees
the medium-to-long-term inflation outlook, the five-year,
five-year breakeven forward, which shows where the
market expects 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020, dropped
to a record low below 1.60 percent.
Inflation in the currency bloc is predicted to turn negative
for the first time since 2009 when preliminary December data
come out on Wednesday after German inflation fell to just 0.1
percent.
Activity surveys showing the euro zone economy ended 2014
with its worst quarter for over a year added to pressure on the
ECB to act soon.
"At the end of the day if the deflation risk continues to
increase then the ECB will have to deliver QE," said Patrick
Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
This, added to growth worries as oil prices tumbled to
5-1/2-year lows, spurred investors into high-rated government
bonds, and the average of yields on German, U.S. and Japanese
10-year debt dropped below 1 percent for the first time.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John
Stonestreet)