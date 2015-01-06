* Top-rated bonds shine on talk ECB could buy AAA debt only

* Falling oil prices stoke deflation concerns

* Euro zone inflation outlook cements ECB QE bets (Recasts with top-rated bonds outperforming, chatter about QE options)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 6 Top-rated euro zone bond yields plumbed record lows on Tuesday as an oil-driven drop in the bloc's inflation outlook supported bets that the European Central Bank will soon launch a government debt purchase programme.

The core euro zone bonds outperformed peripheral debt as markets speculated over how such a scheme - known as quantitative easing - would operate. A Dutch newspaper said one of three options being considered was to buy triple-A rated bonds only.

Yields on German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 8 basis points to an all-time low of 0.442 percent with French, Dutch, Austrian, Belgian and Finnish yields dropping by a similar amount to record troughs. Their lower-rated Spanish and Italian equivalents shed 2-3 bps to 1.58 percent and 1.80 percent respectively, off lows hit last Friday.

Robin Marshall, director of fixed income at Smith & Williamson, suggested a central bank not willing to buy assets rated lower than triple-A might raise suspicions among investors.

"Being too choosy about the assets you're purchasing is pretty self-defeating," Marshall said.

Some analysts believe the ECB will announce QE at its Jan. 22 policy meeting after the slump in oil prices to fresh 5-1/2-year lows drove inflation expectations in the currency bloc further below its target of just under 2 percent.

The most closely watched measure of where the market sees the medium-to-long-term inflation outlook, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows where the market expects 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020, dropped to a record low below 1.60 percent.

Inflation in the currency bloc is predicted to turn negative for the first time since 2009 when preliminary December data come out on Wednesday after German inflation fell to just 0.1 percent.

Activity surveys showing the euro zone economy ended 2014 with its worst quarter for over a year added to pressure on the ECB to act soon.

"At the end of the day if the deflation risk continues to increase then the ECB will have to deliver QE," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

This, added to growth worries as oil prices tumbled to 5-1/2-year lows, spurred investors into high-rated government bonds, and the average of yields on German, U.S. and Japanese 10-year debt dropped below 1 percent for the first time. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)